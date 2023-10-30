2023 Week 11 Marquee Sports Network/EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll
“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 10. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.
Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.
1. Loyola Academy 10-0 (1)
Can anyone in 8A slow down the Ramblers this postseason?
Next: vs Neuqua Valley
2. Lincoln Way East 10-0 (2)
The Griffins take on nearby Minooka this Friday night.
Next vs Minooka
3. Mount Carmel 9-1 (3)
Prospect will invade the South Side this Friday night.
Next: vs Prospect
4. Batavia 9-1 (4)
The Bulldogs face off this week against one of the best turnaround stories in Chicagoland this season in Lincoln Way Central.
Next: vs Lincoln Way Central
5. Maine South 9-1 (5)
The best part about this week’s game? No one way 300 mile plus trip for the Hawks.
Next: vs Belleville East
6. Kankakee 10-0 (6)
The Kays will take on Eisenhower who’s coming off an impressive 42-421 2OT win over Dunlap.
Next: vs Eisenhower
7. Hersey 10-0 (8)
The Huskies can and will run the football led by RB Nasir Mckenzie.
Next: vs Downers Grove North
8. Barrington 10-0 (9)
The Broncos will now take on a very strong Naperville Central team in Naperville.
Next: @ Naperville Central
9. Warren Township 8-2 (10)
The Blue Devils have now won 8 straight games.
Next: @ South Elgin
10. St. Francis 7-2 (11)
The Spartans hit the road this week to take on Sterling who is not your typical 16 seeded team.
Next: @ Sterling
11. Lake Zurich 8-1 (12)
Da Bears defense will get tested this week by Kaneland and QB Troyer Carlson.
Next: @ Kaneland
12. Glenbard West 8-2 (13)
The Hilltoppers go back to old school Glenbard West football in running the football and playing suffocating defense.
Next: @ Edwardsville
13. York 9-1 (14)
The Dukes get a rematch this week taking on conference for Lyons Township
Next: @ Lyons Township
14. Wheaton North 7-3 (15)
The Falcons will need to prepare for a very strong offense in Quincy this week.
Next: vs Quincy
15. Morris 10-0 (16)
Morris hits the road and takes on state power Sacred Heart Griffin in Springfield.
Next: @ Sacred Heart Griffin
16. Nazareth Academy 5-5 (NR)
Ranking a 5-5 team this high? The Road Runners are not exactly your typical 5-5 run of the mill team.
Next: vs Glenbard South
17. Morgan Park 9-1 (18)
The Mustangs defense will need to get ready for the Spartans running game an Iowa commit junior QB/S Burke Gautcher.
Next: vs Sycamore
18. Geneva 8-2 (19)
The Vikings will get a much bigger test this week on the road at Lake Forest.
Next: @ Lake Forest
19. Prospect 8-2 (20)
Can the Knights defense get the Caravan offense off the field this Friday night?
Next: @ Mount Carmel
20. Carmel 9-1 (21)
Huge game Saturday in Antioch for the Corsairs. Is Carmel head coach Jason McKie Coach of the Year?
Next: @ Antioch
21. Neuqua Valley 7-3 (22)
Can the Wildcats bring its magic mud to Wilmette on Saturday?
Next: @ Loyola Academy
22. Prairie Ridge 9-1 (7)
A tough loss to Nazareth Academy for the Wolves here.
Next: Season Completed
23. Huntley 9-1 (23)
The Red Raiders will take on the Wolfpack this week in Chicago.
Next: @ St. Ignatius
24. Naperville Central 8-2 (24)
The Redhawks junior RB Aiden Clark stepped up big in last Friday win over Downers Grove South.
Next: vs Barrington
25. St Ignatius 7-3 (25)
QB Jack Wanzung had a big game in last Friday;s win over Joliet West in Joliet.
Next: vs Huntley
26. Downers Grove North 8-2 (27)
The Trojans will need to slow down a very potent Hersey offense this week.
Next: @ Hersey
27. IC Catholic Prep 8-2 (28)
The Knights now travel to Rockford and battle Boylan
Next: @ Boylan
28. Antioch 10-0 (29)
The Sequoits will face a stiff test this week hosting Carmel.
Next: vs Carmel
29. Sycamore 9-1 (30)
Can the Spartans go 2-0 this season at Gately Stadium after beating Simeon 26-8 back in Week 2?
Next: @ Morgan Park
30. Lincoln Way West 8-2 (NR)
The Warriors and head coach Luke Lokanc have gotten a big season from RB Joe Campagna
Next: @ Collinsville