Preps News

2023 Week 12 Marquee Sports Network/EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll

17 hours agoEdgy Tim
“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 12. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.

Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.

 

1. Loyola Academy 11-0 (1)

Can the St Ignatius option game dent the Loyola defense this week?

Next: @ St Ignatius

2. Lincoln Way East 11-0 (2)

The Griffins defense is as strong as anyone this season. Can the offense rise to the occasion this week at Warren Township?

Next @ Warren Township

3. Mount Carmel 10-1 (3)

The Caravan defense will need to slow down and contain Quincy and junior QB Bradyn LIttle. 

Next: @ Quincy

4. Batavia 10-1 (4)

The Bulldogs hit the road this week and take on the undefeated Hononegah Indians.

Next: @ Hononegah

5. Maine South 10-1

(5) This quarter final showdown at Barrington will be a dandy. 

Next: @ Barrington

6. Kankakee 11-0 (6)

The Kays go from the fire back into the fire hosting East St. Louis.  

Next: vs East St Louis 

7. Barrington 11-0 (8)

The Broncos defense stepped up in the second half as the Broncos came from behind to beat Naperville Central. 

Next: vs Maine South

8. Warren Township 9-2 (9)

The Blue Devils are very familiar with Lincoln Way East to say the least. 

Next: vs Lincoln Way East

9. St. Francis 9-2 (10)

QB Alessio Milivojevic is playing like a Player of the Year candidate this postseason.

Next: vs Morgan Park

10. Lake Zurich 10-1 (11)

Have run game will travel.

Next: vs Belvidere North

11. York 10-1 (13)

York K Damien Glotz made a walk off game winning 30 yard field goal look easy. 

Next: vs Edwardsville

12. Downers Grove North 9-2 (26)

The Trojans also came from behind to beat Hersey to advance.

Next: @ Lincoln Way West

13. Hersey 10-1 (7)

The Huskies welcome back a nice core of starters next season. 

Next: Season Completed

14. Morris 11-0 (15)

It’s never a small deal whenever Joliet Catholic comes to town.

Next: vs Joliet Catholic

 

15. Nazareth Academy 6-5 (16)

The most underrated quarterfinal game might be the Road Runners hosting Carmel.

Next: @ Carmel

16. Glenbard West 8-3 (12)

The Hitters will rise again.

Next: Season Completed 

17. Morgan Park 10-1 (17)

The Mustangs look to keep things moving forward this week in Wheaton. 

Next: @ St Francis

18. Geneva 9-2 (18)

The Vikings defense will get a challenge trying to slow down the Cary Grove triple option.

Next: @ Cary Grove

19. Carmel 10-1 (20)

The Corsairs have the second biggest offensive line in Illinois….coming just in below the Chicago Bears.

Next: vs Nazareth Academy

20 St Ignatius 8-3 (25)

Have you seen 6-foot-6, 290 plus pound 5 star DL Justin Scott playing fullback yet? 

 Next: vs Loyola Academy

21. Lincoln Way West 9-2 (30)

RB Joey Campagna has been the main go-to guy for the Warriors. 

Next: vs Downers Grove North

22. IC Catholic Prep 9-2 (27)

The Knights defense held a very good Boylan offense to a touchdown in its 35-7 win to advance.

Next: vs St Laurence

23. Joliet Catholic 8-3 (NR)

Joliet Catholic has been going old school in the postseason led by its power running game and strong defense. 

Next: @ Morris

24. Cary Grove 9-2 (NR)

The Trojans get to take on a very strong Geneva offense this week.

Next: vs Geneva

25. Wheaton North 7-4 (14)

The Falcons come up short in Quincy to end the season.

Next: Season Completed

26. Neuqua Valley 7-4 (21)

The Wildcats now get ready for a new conference home in 2024. 

 Next: Season Completed

 

27. Prairie Ridge 9-1 (22)

The Wolves will begin a new era in 2024 minus head coach Chris Schremp.  

Next: Season Completed

 

28. Naperville Central 8-3 (24)

The Redhawks gave Barrington all it could handle in Saturday’s 28-21 loss.  

Next: Season Completed

 

29. St. Laurence 8-3 (NR)

The Vikings get a huge game from QB Evan Les in beating Dixon in Dixon to advance. 

Next: @ IC Catholic Prep

30. Providence Catholic 7-4 (NR)

Sophomore QB Leo Slepski has been hot this postseason for the Celtics.   

Next: vs Highland

