2023 Week 13 Marquee Sports Network/EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll

“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 12. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.

Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.

1. Loyola Academy 12-0 (1)

The Ramblers will square off against York who they beat last season in the 8A semifinals.

Next: vs York



2. Lincoln Way East 12-0 (2)

The Griffins defense has yet to allow a point in the postseason. Barrington will be its biggest test so far this season.

Next vs Barrington



3. Mount Carmel 11-1 (3)

The Caravan left an impression on the Quincy locals that will soon not be forgotten. HUGE rematch on Saturday against the Batavia Bulldogs.

Next: vs Batavia



4. Batavia 11-1 (4)

Batavia has been waiting for this showdown with the Caravan for over a year.

Next: @ Mount Carmel



5. Barrington 11-0 (7)

The Broncos are in the semifinal round for the first time since 1998.

Next: @ Lincoln Way East



6. York 11-1 (11)

The Dukes will hit the road and face off against Loyola again in the semifinals.

Next: @ Loyola Academy



7. St. Francis 10-2 (9)

Can the Spartans beat Nazareth Academy twice in the same season? We will find out on Saturday.

Next: @ Nazareth Academy



8. Lake Zurich 11-1 (10)

Next up for Da Bears is a Cary Grove triple option offense that’s hard to prepare for in a week.

Next: vs Cary Grove



9. Downers Grove North 10-2 (12)

DGN sophomore QB Owen Lansu has become a big game playmaker.

Next: vs Normal Community



10. Maine South 10-2 (5)

The Hawks fall just short 42-40 at Barrington.

Next: Season Completed



11. Kankakee 11-1 (6)

The Kays hung for some time with East St. Louis but just couldn’t.

Next: Season Completed



12. Warren Township 9-3 (8)

The Blue Devils close the amusement park for the season but this team has a ton back for 2024.

Next: Season Completed



13. Nazareth Academy 7-5 (15)

They just won’t stop winning….from 4-5 to possibly 9-5 and another state title? Up first is unfinished business against St Francis.

Next: vs St Francis



14. Joliet Catholic 9-3 (23)

The Hilltoppers looked to be in top form in walloping Morris 49-7 to advance.

Next: vs Providence Catholic



15. Cary Grove 10-2 (24)

The Trojans take full advantage of a handful of Geneva turnovers and advance.

Next: @ Lake Zurich



16. Hersey 10-1 (13)

The Huskies welcome back a handful of big time players for 2024.

Next: Season Completed



17. Glenbard West 8-3 (16)

The Hilltoppers always find a way to reload.

Next: Season Completed



18. Morgan Park 10-2 (17)

The Mustangs come up just short in its look to St. Francis on Saturday.

Next: Season Completed



19. Carmel 10-2 (19)

The Corsairs are back no question about that for the 2024 season.

Next: Season Completed



20 St Ignatius 8-4 (20)

The Wolfpack made another nice postseason run moving from 6A to 8A in 2023.

Next: Season Completed



21. St. Laurence 9-3 (29)

The Vikings and head coach Adam Nissen get one last drive for the TD and an upset win over IC Catholic prep to advance.

Next: vs Wheaton Academy



22. Providence Catholic 8-4 (30)

The Celtics are a much different team in the postseason and get a rematch this Saturday against longtime rival Joliet Catholic.

Next: @ Joliet Catholic



23. IC Catholic Prep 9-3 (22)

The Knights lost a heartbreaker 24-20 to St. Laurence and will graduate a great senior class next spring.

Next: Season Completed



24. Morris 11-1 (14)

Morris will also graduate a very strong senior class and will reload for 2024.

Next: Season Completed



25. Geneva 9-3 (18)

The Vikings program is definitely back on the right track.

Next: Season Completed



26. Lincoln Way West 9-3 (21)

The Warriors are another program that’s making big strides and will be back stronger in 2024

Next: Season Completed



27. Wheaton North 7-4 (25)

The Falcons always find a way to reload and compete.

Next: Season Completed



28. Neuqua Valley 7-4 (26)

The Wildcats get a new conference and a new challenge in 2024.

Next: Season Completed



29. Prairie Ridge 9-1 (27)

The Wolves will usher in a new era in 2024 with a new head coach.

Next: Season Completed



30 Naperville Central 8-3 (28)

The Redhawks will face several new opponents in 2024.

Next: Season Completed