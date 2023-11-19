2023 Week 14 Marquee Sports Network/EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll

“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 14. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.

Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.

1. Loyola Academy 13-0 (1)

Loyola will take on a very familiar state championship game opponent in Lincoln Way East on Saturday.

Next: Class 8A State Championship Lincoln Way East



2. Lincoln Way East 13-0 (2)

The Griffins had everything clicking in its 49-6 win over Barrington.

Next: Class 8A State Championship vs Loyola Academy



3. Mount Carmel 12-1 (3)

The Caravan get another huge game from QB Jack Elliott and a Caravan offense that’s locked in.

Next: Class 7A State Championship vs Downers Grove North



4. York 11-2 (6)

The Dukes come up just short on Saturday 23-14 at Loyola.



5. Downers Grove North 11-2 (9)

The Trojans wallop Normal Community 42-0 to advance to the 7A state title game.

Next: Class 7A State Championship vs Mount Carmel



6. Batavia 11-2 (4)

The Bulldogs have now been eliminated in the post-season three straight seasons to Mount Carmel.



7. Barrington 12-1 (5)

The Broncos will look towards junior QB Nick Peipert in 2024.



8. Nazareth Academy 8-5 (13)

The Road Runners just continue to be menace in the postseason.

Next: Class 5A State Championship Game vs Joliet Catholic



9. Joliet Catholic 10-3 (14)

The Hilltoppers have found a good mix on offense in the playoffs while the defense has always been a strength.

Next: Class 5A State Championship Game vs Nazareth Academy



10. Cary Grove 11-2 (15)

The Trojans triple option game continues to generate points and wins in the playoffs. Huge test again taking on downstate power East St. Louis on Saturday.

Next: Class 6A State Championship vs East St. Louis



11. St. Francis 10-3 (7)

The Spartans will reload for 2024 and had multiple underclassmen playing big roles this fall.



12. Lake Zurich 11-2 (8)

The Bears also wrapped up a strong 2023 season and will once again reload and be a factor in the Northern suburbs in 2024.



13. Maine South 10-2 (10)



14. Kankakee 11-1 (11)



15. Warren Township 9-3 (12)



16. Hersey 10-1 (16)



17. Glenbard West 8-3 (17)



18. Morgan Park 10-2 (18)



19. Carmel 10-2 (19)



20. St Ignatius 8-4 (20)



21. St. Laurence 10-3 (21)

The Vikings and head coach Adam Nissen have just pulled out close wins all post-season long.

Next: Class 4A State Championship vs Rochester



22. Providence Catholic 8-5 (22)

The Celtics will also bring back a ton of experienced starters for the 2024 season.



23. IC Catholic Prep 9-3 (23)



24. Morris 11-1 (24)



25. Geneva 9-3 (25)



26. Lincoln Way West 9-3 (26)



27. Wheaton North 7-4 (27)



28. Neuqua Valley 7-4 (28)



29. Prairie Ridge 9-1 (29)



30. Naperville Central 8-3 (30)