2023 Week 5 Marquee Sports Network/EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll

“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 4. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.

Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.

1. Mount Carmel 4-0 (1)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Loyola Academy

Next: vs Carmel



2. Lincoln Way East 4-0 (2)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Bolingbrook

Next: @ Andrew



3. Loyola Academy 4-0 (3)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Mount Carmel

Next: vs St Patrick



4. York 4-0 (4)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Downers Grove North

Next: @ Hinsdale Central



5. Batavia 3-1 (5)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Geneva

Next: vs Wheaton North



6. Kankakee 4-0 (6)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Crete-Monee

Next: @ Thornwood



7. Maine South 3-1 (8)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? New Trier

Next: @ New Trier



8. Prairie Ridge 4-0 (9)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Cary Grove

Next: @ Cary Grove



9. Hersey 4-0 (10)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Prospect

Next: @ Buffalo Grove



10. Palatine 2-2 (13)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Barrington

Next: @ Hoffman Estates



11. St Rita 3-1 (7)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Loyola Academy

Next: vs Marmion Academy



12. Barrington 4-0 (14)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Palatine

Next: vs Fremd



13. Geneva 4-0 (15)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Batavia

Next: @ Glenbard North



14. Wheaton North 3-1 (16)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Batavia

Next: @ Batavia



15. Downers Grove North 4-0 (17)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? York

Next: @ OPRF



16. Brother Rice 2-2 (11)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Mount Carmel

Next: vs St Viator



17. IC Catholic Prep 4-0 (18)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Loyola Academy

Next: vs Marist



18. Lake Zurich 4-0 (19)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Warren Township

Next: vs Warren Township



19. Joliet Catholic 3-1 (21)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Marist

Next: @ St Francis



20. Prospect 3-1 (26)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Hersey

Next: vs Rolling Meadows



21, Morgan Park 3-1 (22)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Kenwood Academy

Next: @ Perspectives



22. Oswego 4-0 (24) T

oughest Remaining Opponent? Minooka

Next: @ Plainfield North



23. Neuqua Valley 2-2 (NR)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Naperville Central

Next: vs Naperville Central



24. Sandburg 3-1 (NR)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Lincoln Way East

Next: @ Lincoln Way Central



25. Cary Grove 4-0 (NR)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Prairie Ridge

Next: vs Prairie Ridge



26. Carmel 4-0 (29)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Mount Carmel

Next: @ Mount Carmel



27. Lockport 3-1 (12)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Lincoln Way East

Next: @ Bradley



28. Morris 4-0 (NR)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Richmond Burton

Next: vs LaSalle Peru



29. St. Charles North 2-2 (25)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Geneva

Next: @ Wheaton South



30. Montini Catholic 4-0 (NR)

Toughest Remaining Opponent? Brother Rice

Next: @ Marian Catholic