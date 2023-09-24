2023 Week 6 Marquee Sports Network/EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll
“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 4. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.
Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.
1. Mount Carmel 5-0 (1)
The Caravan get yet another test this week on the road at Brother Rice.
Next: @ Brother Rice
2. Lincoln Way East 5-0 (2)
The Griffins take on a wounded rival this week in Lockport as the Porters have lost two straight games.
Next: @ Lockport
3. Loyola Academy 5-0 (3)
The Ramblers are getting a big time season from junior QB Ryan Fitzgerald.
Next: @ St Rita
4. York 5-0 (4)
HUGE West Suburban Silver showdown this week on the road at undefeated Downers Grove North
Next: @ Downers Grove North
5. Batavia 4-1 (5)
One of the longest running rivalry games is back this week in Geneva.
Next: @ Geneva
6. Kankakee 5-0 (6)
The Kays have gotten a big season from RB Tony Phillips.
Next: @ Rich Township
7. Maine South 4-1 (7)
The Hawks just seem unbeatable at times in Central Suburban South conference play.
Next: @ Glenbrook North
8. Prairie Ridge 5-0 (8)
The Wolves escaped Cary last Friday with a thrilling 21-20 win.
Next: vs Dundee Crown
9. Hersey 5-0 (9)
The Huskies also host a HUGE Mid Suburban East showdown Friday as Prospect visits.
Next: vs Prospect
10. Palatine 3-2 (10)
The Pirates lost standout RB Dominik Ball last Friday to injury in the second half of its win over Hoffman Estates.
Next: @ Fremd
11. St Rita 4-1 (11)
The Mustangs get its biggest test of the year when Loyola visits this Friday.
Next: vs Loyola
12. Barrington 5-0 (12)
The Broncos continue to roll this season.
Next: @ Schaumburg
13. Geneva 5-0 (13)
The Vikings are looking to beat long time rival Batavia this Friday night in Geneva.
Next: vs Batavia
14. Downers Grove North 5-0 (15)
The Trojans also get a monster test Friday night hosting York.
Next: vs York
15. Brother Rice 3-2 (16)
Can the Crusaders defense limit an explosive Mount Carmel offense for four quarters this Friday night?
Next: vs Mount Carmel
16. IC Catholic Prep 5-0 (17)
The Knights are consistently beating bigger enrollment opponents this season.
Next: @ St Francis
17. Wheaton North 4-1 (14)
The Falcons look to bounce back from last Friday’s 2317 loss to Batavia.
Next: @ Wheaton South
18. Prospect 4-1 (20)
Can the Knights go to Hersey Friday night and upset the Huskies?
Next: @ Hersey
19, Morgan Park 4-1 (21)
The Mustangs roster is loaded with playmakers this season.
Next: @ Amundsen
20. Naperville Central 4-1 (NR)
The Redhawks defense has been a strength so far this season but it will get tested this Friday against rival Naperville North.
Next: vs Naperville North
21. Warren Township 3-2 (NR)
The Blue Devils have won three straight games after an 0-2 start.
Next: vs Mundelein
22. Lake Zurich 4-1 (18)
Can the Bears bounce back from last Friday’s loss to Warren Township?
Next: vs Libertyville
23. Richmond Burton 5-0 (NR)
Another HUGE showdown Friday in Morris for the Rockets and Hall of Fame head coach Mike Noll.
Next: @ Morris
24. St. Charles North 3-2 (29)
The North Stars offense was clicking by beating Wheaton South 42-35 in overtime last Friday night.
Next: vs Glenbard North
25. Morris 5-0 (28)
The Morris Football team host state ranked Richmond Burton Friday night in Morris.
Next: vs Richmond Burton
26. Montini Catholic 5-0 (30)
How strong will the Broncos be in Class 3A this coming playoff season?
Next: @ Providence Catholic
27. Fenwick 4-1 (NR)
The Friars will take on a team already in playoff mode in Nazareth Academy (1-4) Friday night.
Next: @ Nazareth Academy
28. Lincoln Way West 4-1 (NR)
The Warriors have quietly gotten it done behind a balanced offense and strong defense.
Next: @ Stagg
29. Cary Grove 4-1 (25)
The Trojans came up just short in a 21-20 loss to rival Prairie Ridge last Friday.
Next: @ Hampshire
30. Carmel 4-1 (26)
The Corsairs gave the ‘other” Carmel (Mount Carmel) a battle last Friday night in a 37-16 loss.
Next: vs St Viator
Out: Joliet Catholic/Oswego/Neuqua Valley/Sandburg/Lockport