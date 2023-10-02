2023 Week 7 Marquee Sports Network/EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll

“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 7. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.

Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.

1. Mount Carmel 6-0 (1)

The Caravan are aiming for a top seed in Class 7A.

Next: @ Fenwick

2. Lincoln Way East 6-0 (2)

The Griffins defense has been locking down all comers so far this season.

Next: vs Homewood Flossmoor

3. Loyola Academy 6-0 (3)

The Ramblers will need to not overlook Class 4A power IC Catholic Prep this Friday night in Elmhurst.

Next: @ IC Catholic Prep

4. York 6-0 (4)

The Dukes are rolling and this program looks more and more like a long distance runner in Class 8A.

Next: vs Glenbard West



5. Batavia 5-1 (5)

The Bulldogs are just so good at making all opposing teams play at their pace of play each week.

Next: @ St. Charles East



6. Kankakee 6-0 (6)

The Kays have outscored its conference opponents 240-13 in just 4 games so far this season.

Next: vs Bloom Township



7. Maine South 5-1 (7)

Maine South QB Constantine Coines continues to impress this season.

Next: vs Glenbrook South



8. Prairie Ridge 6-0 (8)

The Wolves look to be headed towards the Class 5A state playoff field in a few weeks. That’s not good news for the 5A field.

Next: @ Central (formerly Burlington Central)



9. Hersey 6-0 (9)

The Huskies offense has been getting all the hype…but the Huskies defense has allowed just 29 points so far in 2023.

Next: @ Rolling Meadows



10. Palatine 4-2 (10)

Tulane commit RB Dominik Ball remains one of the state’s top big play game breakers this season.

Next: vs Conant



11. Barrington 6-0 (12)

Looking for a top Coach of the Year candidate? Barrington’s Joe Sanchez is a great place to start.

Next: @ Hoffman Estates



12. St Rita 4-2 (11)

The Mustangs will hope to get the running game going this week at St Francis.

Next: @ St Francis



13. Naperville Central 5-1 (20)

Naperville Central head coach Mike Ulreich has also somewhat quietly gotten the Redhawks back to the top of the DVC this fall.

Next: vs DeKalb



14. Warren Township 4-2 (21)

The Blue Devils have seemed to find some answers after an 0-2 start to the season.

Next: @ Waukegan



15. Geneva 5-1 (13)

Geneva junior 4 star ranked WR Talyn Taylor is the real deal folks.

Next: @ Wheaton North

16. Downers Grove North 5-1 (14)

The Trojans will look to bounce back this week on the road at Lyons after a loss to York last Friday.

Next: @ Lyons Township

17. Lake Zurich 5-1 (22)

Da Bears needed OT to beat rival Libertyville last Friday night.

Next: vs Lake Forest



18. St. Francis 4-2 (NR)

Senior QB Alessio Miliojevic (Ball State) has been as advertised this season for the Spartans.

Next: vs St Rita



19, Morgan Park 5-1 (19)

The Mustangs have several multi-year starters at key positions and this could be a very dangerous sleeper to watch in the postseason.

Next: vs Kenwood



20 St. Charles North 4-2 (24)

The North Stars offense remains it’s strength this season led by junior QB Ethan Plumb.

Next: vs Glenbard North



21. Morris 6-0 (25)

Morris no question sent the state a strong message Friday night with an impressive 35-7 win over Richmond Burton.

Next: vs Woodstock



22. IC Catholic Prep 5-1 (16)

The Knights will look to upset one of the state’s top programs in Loyola Academy this Friday night.

Next: vs Loyola Academy



23. Prospect 4-2 (18)

The Knights will also look for a bounce back win this Friday after a tough 28-3 loss to rival Hersey last Friday.

Next: @ Elk Grove



24. Brother Rice 3-3 (15)

No one wants to face a low seeded Crusaders team in the postseason. No one.

Next: @ Nazareth Academy



25. Lincoln Way West 5-1 (28)

The Warriors and head coach Luke Lokanc have gotten a big season from backup turned into now starting QB Chase Hetfleisch.

Next: vs Bradley



26. Cary Grove 5-1 (29)

Next up for the Trojans is an always tough test against Huntley. Sophomore FB Logan Abrams is a ton for CG.

Next: vs Huntley



27. Carmel 5-1 (30)

The Corsairs head coach and former Bears Jason McKie is also a Coach of the Year candidate in my opinion.

Next: @ Providence Catholic



28. Joliet Catholic 4-2 (NR)

The Hillmen passing game is starting to come together led by senior QB Andres Munoz.

Next: vs Leo



29. Wheaton North 3-3 (17)

The Falson are also another team that will be a lower seeded team no one wants to draw early in the state playoff field.

Next: vs Geneva



30. Glenbard West 4-2 (NR)

Somehow, someway the Hitters are winning games despite a starting lineup that’s been hampered by serious injury all season.

Next: @ York