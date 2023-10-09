 pixel
Preps News

2023 Week 8 Marquee Sports Network/EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll

6 hours agoEdgy Tim
100923 Marcus Thaxton

“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 8. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage. 

Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.

1. Mount Carmel 7-0 (1)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A

Next: vs Providence Catholic

 

2. Lincoln Way East 7-0 (2)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A

Next: vs Sandburg

 

3. Loyola Academy 7-0 (3) 

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A

Next: vs Benet Academy


4. Batavia 6-1 (4)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A

Next: @ Wheaton South

 

5. Maine South 6-1 (7)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A 

Next: @ Deerfield

 

6. Kankakee 7-0 (6)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 6A   

Next: @ Thornton

 

7. Prairie Ridge 7-0 (8)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 5A 

Next: vs Crystal Lake Central

 

8. Hersey 7-0 (9)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A  

Next: vs Wheeling

 

9. Barrington 7-0 (11) 

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A  

Next: vs Palatine

 

10. Palatine 5-2 (10) 

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A  

Next: @ Barrington

 

11. Naperville Central 6-1 (13) 

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A  

Next: vs Metea Valley

 

12. Warren Township 5-2 (14)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A 

Next: vs Lake Forest

 

13. St. Francis 5-2 (18)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 5A   

Next: @ Leo

 

14. Lake Zurich 6-1 (17)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A   

Next: @ Mundelein

15. Glenbard West 5-2 (30)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A  

Next: vs Proviso West

 

16. St Rita 4-3 (12)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A   

Next: vs St Laurence

 

17. York 6-1 (4) 

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A  

Next: @ Lyons Township

 

18. Wheaton North 4-3 (29)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A  

Next: @ Glenbard North

 

19. Morgan Park 6-1 (19)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 5A   

Next: @ Brooks

 

20 St. Charles North 5-2 (20)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A   

Next: @ Lake Park

 

21. Morris 7-0 (21) 

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 4A/5A bubble 

Next: @ Ottawa

 

22. Geneva 6-1 (15) 

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 6A

Next: vs St Charles East

 

23. Prospect 5-2 (23) 

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A  

Next: @ Buffalo Grove

 

24. Lincoln Way West 6-1 (25)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A   

Next: @ Homewood Flossmoor

 

25. Carmel 6-1 (27)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 5A   

Next: vs Niles Notre Dame

 

26. Joliet Catholic 5-2 (28)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 5A   

Next: @ Marmion Academy

 

27. Lyons Township 5-2 (NR)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A  

Next: vs York

28. Huntley 6-1 (NR) 

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A 

Next: vs Dundee Crown

 

29. IC Catholic Prep 5-2 (22)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 4A  

Next: @ DeLaSalle

 

30. Downers Grove North 5-2 (16)

Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A  

Next: @ Hinsdale South

