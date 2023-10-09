2023 Week 8 Marquee Sports Network/EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 preps football poll
“Edgy Tim” O’Halloran provides an updated ranking of the Top 30 Chicagoland High School football teams for Week 8. Head to EdgyTim.Rivals.com for more coverage.
Note: Number in parentheses is the team’s ranking in the previous week.
1. Mount Carmel 7-0 (1)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A
Next: vs Providence Catholic
2. Lincoln Way East 7-0 (2)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A
Next: vs Sandburg
3. Loyola Academy 7-0 (3)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A
Next: vs Benet Academy
4. Batavia 6-1 (4)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A
Next: @ Wheaton South
5. Maine South 6-1 (7)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A
Next: @ Deerfield
6. Kankakee 7-0 (6)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 6A
Next: @ Thornton
7. Prairie Ridge 7-0 (8)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 5A
Next: vs Crystal Lake Central
8. Hersey 7-0 (9)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A
Next: vs Wheeling
9. Barrington 7-0 (11)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A
Next: vs Palatine
10. Palatine 5-2 (10)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A
Next: @ Barrington
11. Naperville Central 6-1 (13)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A
Next: vs Metea Valley
12. Warren Township 5-2 (14)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A
Next: vs Lake Forest
13. St. Francis 5-2 (18)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 5A
Next: @ Leo
14. Lake Zurich 6-1 (17)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A
Next: @ Mundelein
15. Glenbard West 5-2 (30)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A
Next: vs Proviso West
16. St Rita 4-3 (12)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A
Next: vs St Laurence
17. York 6-1 (4)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A
Next: @ Lyons Township
18. Wheaton North 4-3 (29)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A
Next: @ Glenbard North
19. Morgan Park 6-1 (19)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 5A
Next: @ Brooks
20 St. Charles North 5-2 (20)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A
Next: @ Lake Park
21. Morris 7-0 (21)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 4A/5A bubble
Next: @ Ottawa
22. Geneva 6-1 (15)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 6A
Next: vs St Charles East
23. Prospect 5-2 (23)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A
Next: @ Buffalo Grove
24. Lincoln Way West 6-1 (25)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A
Next: @ Homewood Flossmoor
25. Carmel 6-1 (27)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 5A
Next: vs Niles Notre Dame
26. Joliet Catholic 5-2 (28)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 5A
Next: @ Marmion Academy
27. Lyons Township 5-2 (NR)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A
Next: vs York
28. Huntley 6-1 (NR)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 8A
Next: vs Dundee Crown
29. IC Catholic Prep 5-2 (22)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 4A
Next: @ DeLaSalle
30. Downers Grove North 5-2 (16)
Which class will they most likely play in the IHSA playoffs? 7A
Next: @ Hinsdale South