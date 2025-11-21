Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one step closer to potentially suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The longtime Bears rival is dealing with a fracture in his left (non-throwing) wrist, but he officially was deemed “questionable” for the NFL Week 12 game in Chicago:

Aaron Rodgers is QUESTIONABLE for Sunday in Chicago, Mike Tomlin says.



He was a partial practice participant on Friday. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 21, 2025

Rodgers suffered the injury during the Steelers’ 34-12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. He was forced out of that game and did not return, as Steelers backup Mason Rudolph entered.

Rodgers went 9-of-15 passing with 116 yards and one touchdown before departing.

The 41-year-old missed practice Wednesday, and was limited in both Thursday and Friday’s sessions.

“I thought I saw a solid effort, but it’s Friday, so we’ve still got some time,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Friday. “He was listed as a partial participant and given a questionable designation. And we’ll see where the weekend leads us.”

He is wearing a brace on his left wrist:

Here’s a closer look at what Aaron Rodgers is wearing on his broken left wrist pic.twitter.com/hJXUZ9QwXp — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 21, 2025

Rodgers is averaging 196.9 passing yards per game this season, and has thrown for 19 TDs with seven interceptions. The Steelers are 6-4 and currently first in the AFC North.

The Bears — who also are in first place in the NFC North — are looking for their eighth win in their last nine games after starting the season 0-2.

This stretch of the Bears’ schedule has increased in difficulty. They play six of their final seven games against teams currently in playoff positions.

Rodgers hasn’t faced the Bears since 2022, when he was quarterback of the Green Bay Packers (with whom he spent 18 years). He is 24-5 all time against the Bears.

The veteran admitted Wednesday that he does have some added motivation to suit up at Soldier Field this weekend.

“There’s incentive for every opponent, but I have enjoyed many a Sunday and Monday and Thursdays in that city,” Rodgers said, in a video shared by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “It’s a great sports town, phenomenal sports fans and a great place to play.”