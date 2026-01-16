Bears injury report: Rome Odunze questionable for NFL playoff game vs. Rams

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears receivers Rome Odunze (foot) and DJ Moore (knee) have been limited some during the practice week leading up to Sunday’s NFC divisional round playoff versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Moore is clear to play this win-or-go-home contest at Soldier Field. There is some uncertainly, however around Odunze. He received a questionable designation on the official Bears injury report, which the team released on Friday afternoon. He has said he’s going to give it a go on Sunday.

He returned from a five week absence for the Packers game and made a huge fourth-down catch, but he’s clearly not playing at maximum warp. This is the playoffs ,and he’s willing to deal with the pain in his foot in order to play.

“I don’t know if I can put a percentage on it, with what I’m going through,” Odunze said on Thursday. “I obviously wouldn’t say 100 but, at the end of the day, I’m good enough to go.”

There wasn’t much on the injury report, with only cornerback Nick McCloud out with a groin injury.

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin was also questionable with a back injury.

A relatively light injury report doesn’t mean, however, that the Bears came out of their NFC wild-card round win over Green Bay healthy. They lost two every-down starters in that a game, major blows to their future playoff prospects. Linebacker T.J. Edwards suffered a fractured fibula and is done for the postseason. So is left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who ruptured his patellar tendon late in the game. Both guys were moved to injured reserve earlier this week.

D’Marco Jackson is set to step in for Edwards, as he did last week, and Theo Benedet should take over for Trapilo. Veteran left tackle Braxton Jones was activated on injured reserve earlier this week and should be a backup.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson will return after missing the wild-card game while in the concussion protocol. He has cleared it now and will return to the field in what will likely be split duty with Kyler Gordon in the slot, tough Gardner-Johnson alluded to the prospect of them playing together in the dime package.

Gordon’s an example of a returning star playing at less than full potential due to previous injury, a list that also includes cornerback Jaylon Johnson and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Here’s the full injury report:

