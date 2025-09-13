CHICAGO — As Anthony Rizzo sat at the interview-room podium Saturday at Wrigley Field, his family lined the first row of seats in front of him.

It was the Cubs legend’s first time at Wrigley Field as a fan — and his first trip with his son, Anthony Jr.

[WATCH: Cubs honor Rizzo with special retirement ceremony]

Rizzo, who announced his retirement from Major League Baseball earlier this week, took the first moment of his press conference to pay tribute to his family.

“First, I want to thank my beautiful wife, Emily,” Rizzo said. “The last nine years, it’s been amazing falling in love with you. And now we have our son, and we have so much time going into retirement to enjoy life and do whatever we like. …

“And then my parents. Mom and Dad, I love you guys. You were my rock my entire life. Johnny, I love you as a brother and as a best friend. You guys helped me become who I am.”

Rizzo, 36, also reflected on his career — which lasted 14 seasons and featured 303 home runs and the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship — and expressed gratitude for it all.

“I’m so grateful now to retire a Cub and be back home,” Rizzo said. “I had such an amazing career. I got drafted by the Red Sox. I go through my own struggle, and there was so many people along the way that helped me, and I’m so grateful to be in this spot and back at Wrigley.”

Rizzo wanted to make the most of his afternoon as a fan at “The Friendly Confines.” He chose to sit in the left field bleachers … where he miraculously had a home run ball hit off his hand

MOISÉS BALLESTEROS HITS HIS FIRST CAREER HR…RIGHT TO ANTHONY RIZZO! pic.twitter.com/kEWrbwlcLJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 13, 2025

Rizzo also had a message for the Wrigley faithful before the game.

“Thank you, just the unwavering support,” Rizzo said. “I thought the coolest thing getting traded was that first year, every single stadium I went to, there were so many Cubs fans in my jersey coming to see me as a Yankee.

“And I’ll never forget those few months in 2021 and all the stories — what it meant to them for us to win. But the support over the years, from when I first got here in 2012 when we lost 100 games, to winning the World Series and going on a really good run.

“I think it was April or May, and it was a packed house at Wrigley, and we’re just sitting there like I cannot wait to go to a day game again. And we’re finally here.”

Rizzo made sure to thank Cubs fans in person in the stands, as he bought a round of beer for the “Bleacher Bums.”

He echoed a similar sentiment on the Marquee Sports Network broadcast during the game, as he explained what the fan reception has been like.

“I love these fans,” Rizzo said. “I embraced it my whole career here. To be able to come back and have that reception is just amazing. We have our son here for the first time. It’s been incredible.”