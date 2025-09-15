It was a whirlwind of a week for Anthony Rizzo.

The longtime former Cub and 2016 World Series champion went from announcing his retirement on Wednesday to receiving a hero’s welcome at Wrigley Field on Saturday, complete with some all-timer moments as he watched the game from the left-center bleachers.

Rizzo is a bona fide fan favorite and modern Cubs legend in his own right, so it came as no surprise when the team announced Rizzo would become an ambassador for the Cubs as part of his post-retirement career.

In his new role, Rizzo will follow in the footsteps of franchise faces like Andre Dawson, Billy Williams, Kerry Wood, Lee Smith, Fergie Jenkins, Ryan Dempster and Ben Zobrist — all of whom have made many an appearance at Wrigley Field over the years to connect with Cubs of the present and past. Ernie Banks and Ryne Sandberg were also frequent visitors as ambassadors before their respective passings.

“I think it should be awesome,” Rizzo told reporters at Wrigley Field on Saturday about his ambassadorship. “I got to know Ernie when he was in his late years, and he was full of joy. He was Mr. Cub. He lived that persona. And then Billy Williams, then bringing Ryno back when I was here.”

Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner were the only current Cubs with whom Rizzo shared a clubhouse at Wrigley. But even in his first visit back, Rizzo was already on veteran duty, introducing himself to Cubs rookies Owen Caissie and Matt Shaw.

Friendships that last a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/KzAlt9Wu5n — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 13, 2025

He then proceeded to form an immediate bond with Moisés Ballesteros after nearly making a one-handed catch on Ballesteros’s first big-league home run.

After the game, Ballesteros got the ball back and gave Rizzo a signed bat in exchange. It was a moment that couldn’t have been better scripted for Rizzo’s return, and it was an immediate example of what Rizzo spoke of before the game.

Moisés Ballesteros is going to give Anthony Rizzo his bat as a token of appreciation for giving his first career HR ball back 💙 pic.twitter.com/4b5d7nr7WF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 13, 2025

“That’s the beauty that I love about baseball. It’s doing it for the guys before you, who did it for the guys before them,” Rizzo told reporters. “That’s how our players’ association has been forever. It’s been such a tight fraternity, and no matter how good the next guy is, there was still someone before you that laid the foundation for that.”

The fanfare of Saturday afternoon is absolutely what Cubs fans can expect from Rizzo in the future. Ambassadors like Zobrist, Williams and Jenkins have all made multiple appearances over the course of the season, so more trips to Chicago are on the docket for Rizzo.

“We love it here, we do. And it’s an easy plane ride away at any time,” Rizzo said. “We have friends who have become family here, ingrained in this organization.

“To be invited back here, where I really created my legacy, is very special to me and very humbling.”