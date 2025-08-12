Austin Booker described his sack celebration in three letters:

“BTA.”

For those who are unaware of the acronym, it stands for “belt to a–” — which Booker unveiled three times in the Bears’ 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday. The second-year player from Kansas tied for a team-high six total tackles and ended with a game-high four quarterback hits and three sacks.

“He was a factor the entire game,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters. “I think he ended up with, what, three sacks there? And just a menace. You really feed off of that, those negative plays like that. That’s obviously a huge thing in terms of ending drives.

“Also, the offense that’s sitting on the side, they see that and feel that, and the momentum carries over to the other side of the ball as well, that we’re looking to capitalize on. We’re always looking to pick each other up, and you could certainly feel his impact on the game today.”

When Booker isn’t doing his sack celebration, it’s common to find him chasing down ball carriers — regardless of where they might be on the football field. It’s a trait that the former fifth-round pick displayed consistently throughout his rookie season.

On the Dolphins’ third offensive possession, Booker secured his first of three sacks. Miami slid its protection to the right, which left a tight end to block the 6-foot-6, 245-pound edge defender. Booker overpowered the blocker and tackled the quarterback for an eight-yard loss on first down.

The Dolphins started with the ball in the second half and faced a third-and-4. Booker lined up in a two-point stance opposite the left tackle. As the Miami offensive line tried to make a block, Booker utilized a spin move and drove his shoulder into the quarterback’s chest plate.

This offseason, Booker trained at X3 Performance and Physical Therapy in Fort Myers, Fla. His workout regimen, combined with the Bears’ nutritional and weight room staff, helped Booker gain eight pounds going into Year 2. The work appears to be paying dividends after the first preseason game.

Booker also credits the guidance he has gained from his veteran teammates.

“I try to take everything, kind of like I said last time I was up here,” Booker told reporters on Sunday. “I try to take everything from as many players as I can and just try to learn from them and build on that.”

Booker’s final sack of the game is a perfect example of him putting everything together as a pass rusher. Out of a two-point stance, Booker used a long arm against the Dolphins’ left tackle and knocked him off his feet. That forced the quarterback to escape the pocket to his right. The 22-year-old defensive end chased down the quarterback, wrapped him up in his arms and dislodged the football. Linebacker Power Echols recovered the forced fumble.

“I hit a long arm, he fell, and I kept rushing,” Booker said. “He didn’t decide to throw it away, so I gave it another two steps and then reached out for the ball.”

Three plays later, the Bears capitalized on the turnover with a touchdown to give the Bears a 17-14 lead.

Booker set the bar high for himself after last Sunday’s performance. On Friday, the Bears will host the Buffalo Bills at Halas Hall for a joint practice, which will provide another great opportunity for the young pass rusher to build on the momentum he created for himself. But Booker’s preseason success will all be forgotten if he can’t translate glimpses of it to the regular season.

However, that is something Booker is overly concerned with right now.

“I mean, I’m just going to take what is given to me, and just keep going out there whenever I can and do as much as I can and play as hard as I can,” Booker said. “So I’ll just leave it at that.”