LAKE FOREST, Ill. – NFL athletes generally play coy about their availability for an upcoming game, even when it’s clear what that might be. Teams prefer it that way, all in the name of competitive advantage.

Bears slot cornerback Kyler Gordon didn’t feel like playing the part when asked whether he’d make his season debut Monday night at Washington.

“I will be playing, yes.”

Gordon was asked about it again, considering the volatility of his hamstring injury and a possible desire to make the Commanders game-plan for someone who won’t play.

“Yeah, no pump fakes,” Gordon said with a smile. “No pump fakes.”

It’s finally happening. The Bears get their versatile chess piece back. Gordon is a one-of-one talent, someone who can do things many slot corners can’t. He changes how a Bears defensive game is played and called thanks to his ability to cover, run defend and blitz with the best at his position.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen talked a ton this spring about his grand plan for using Gordon all over the field. A hamstring injury suffered in training camp and aggravated just before the season started slowed all that down. The Bears have been cautious ramping him up appropriately to avoid an injury recurrence, but it’s time for Gordon to enter the fray.

That’s huge for the Bears, in more ways than one.

“Hopefully it allows us to unlock a few things on defense,” head coach Ben Johnson said in a Wednesday press conference. “He’s one of the bigger playmakers. I’ve got a lot of experience being on the opposing sideline from him and [have] a ton of respect of how he can impact a game.

“There’s only a handful of nickels in this league that you really have to account for, both as a coverage player but also as a guy who likes to be nosy in the run game and could be part of the solution for us here in shoring up our run game as well. He’s got those natural football instincts that are really hard to coach and hard to teach, and when you have enough players like that, that’s where you really take off in a hurry.”

The Bears haven’t been good in the run game, including outside the tackles. Gordon is a physical run player who can mitigate damage done outside the tackles. He’ll get after the quarterback sometimes, too. He rushed the passer 46 times last season and created pressure 19.6% of the time, a strong sum to be sure. Yet, even the threat of that makes an opponent think.

While Nick McCloud filled in admirably, Gordon offers an upgrade in all aspects. That’s why the Bears will pay him up to $40 million over a three-year contract extension signed this offseason.

In addition to his normal duties, there’s also the prospect of Gordon playing outside in the base defense and inside in the subpackage. He did that as a rookie and played nearly every snap, but hasn’t done so the last two seasons. While Bears coaches haven’t intimated that as a possibility, Jaylon Johnson’s absence could make it an option.

The point in bringing that up: Gordon can make an impact in so many different ways and the Bears defense is way better with him in it.

Offensive tackle shuffle

Ben Johnson isn’t volunteering which offensive tackles will start Monday’s game at Washington. The evidence is piling up, however, suggesting a change is coming.

Theo Benedet continues to operate as the first-unit left tackle during open portions of practice. He took over for Braxton Jones during a Week 4 win over Las Vegas and could well make the posting more permanent.

Benedet originally started that game at right tackle, and rookie Ozzy Trapilo took over when Benedet moved to the left side. Trapilo was working on the right flank during Wednesday’s practice, with Darnell Wright (elbow) missing workouts with injury.

The Bears could retain that formation on Monday as they try to improve their rushing attack and steady pass protection on the left side in particular.

The Bears still have some key players missing time coming out of the bye week. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) and Wright continue to miss time and weren’t available for a padded Wednesday practice. Safety Jaquan Brisker missed his second straight practice with an undisclosed ailment.

A formal participation report won’t come out until Thursday and, since that’s a player off day, it will be an estimation.

Tight end Colston Loveland (hip), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and Gordon (hamstring) were all at practice. Kicker Cairo Santos (quadriceps) was working with the specialists on a different field.