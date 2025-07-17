Bears roster projection: Jaylon Johnson leads cornerback group full of returners

Editor’s note: The Bears are in a quiet period before starting training camp in late July. We’ve seen this new talent collection work at times during the offseason program, albeit without pads, this spring. Those access points provided opportunity to see players, how they’re used and with which units. There is no depth chart, Ben Johnson likes to say, but we’ll still make a 53-man roster projection right now, position by position, with the understanding that so much will change in camp. You’ll get a new projection every Monday and Thursday through the summer before camp. Let’s keep this series going with the cornerbacks.

The Bears entered this offseason with essentially secure at cornerback. Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Kyler Gordon and Terell Smith were all under contract for 2025. That’s a good thing, considering the talent level among those four. Johnson and Gordon are top tier at their positions. Stevenson has potential but Smith is there to compete hard for a starting spot.

Ryan Poles locked Gordon down long-term with a contract extension, and re-signed quality backup Josh Blackwell (and return man) to a two-year deal. Then they added Zah Frazier in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft, a UT San Antonio product with the size and ball skills to fit in well with Dennis Allen’s coverage scheme.

That leaves you with six cornerbacks (key word: seemingly) destined for the roster. That’s why this wasn’t a tough projection to make, unlike some others, though Smith will face some challenges.

Cornerbacks roster projection

Keepers

Jaylon Johnson

Tyrique Stevenson

Terell Smith

Kyler Gordon

Zah Frazier

Josh Blackwell

Odd men out

Ameer Speed

Nahshon Wright

Shaun Wade

Nick McCloud

Jeremiah Walker

Speed spent some of last year on the practice squad, with some elevations. He also has size to play press-man and could be in the mix, but it sure seems hard to crack the top six unless Frazier really struggles. I’d bet he does well working with secondary coach Al Harris, who pounded the table for Frazier in the pre-draft process.

Wright has 33 games under his belt as well — he also worked with Harris in Dallas — and could compete for a spot on the roster as yet another tall cornerback on the roster. Competition will be present, even if the top six seems relatively set, though Smith must be ready to stave off combatants looking for work among the reserves.

And there’s the variable of a new coordinator that could create some uncertainty, but many of these players are secure in their status.