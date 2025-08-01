Ben Johnson identifies his top requirements in Bears’ left tackle competition

Ben Johnson‘s role as Chicago Bears head coach has him experiencing a lot of new responsibilities.

The days of just designing and calling offensive plays in Detroit are over. Now, he is tasked with anything from scheduling practices, organizing team meetings and making final roster decisions.

One of the first-year head coach’s biggest tasks is evaluating the left tackle competition between Braxton Jones, Kiran Amegadjie and second-round draft pick Ozzy Trapilo. Johnson is looking for some fundamental skills to help determine who will win the starting job.

“To me, it’s consistency,” Johnson told reporters Thursday. “It’s who’s making the least number of mental errors? I think I said in the springtime, tackles, to me, have to be able to pass-protect one-on-one on a regular basis and win those one-on-one matchups. Guys that are out there that we’re not having to be conscious of with the play call to give them help all the time, that would be ideal. Certainly not the case everywhere I’ve been. Over the years, you’ve had to help them out with the play calls. But those guys that can block a defensive end one-on-one, they’ll be really at a premium.”

Johnson knows what he wants in his left tackle and understands how important the position is to an offense. So identifying the right player is crucial, especially since it directly will affect second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

Jones has the most experience with 40 games played in three seasons. However, Year 3 was cut short because of injuries, including a season-ending ankle injury in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions.

“This injury has definitely been very tough on me,” Jones told reporters Thursday. “I’ve learned a lot about myself. I feel good, just to be out there with the guys, running and feeling myself again. I’m feeling good.”

The Bears have eased Jones back into practice, giving him rest days and taking him out at times during live team periods. Jones understands he’s competing for his starting job, but his main focus is on himself and continuing to learn the nuances of Johnson’s offense.

Jones’ recovery has allowed Amegadjie and Trapilo to see first-team reps throughout training camp. Even though Amegadjie is in his second NFL season, this is his first training camp. The former third-round pick from Yale was sidelined with an injury last summer, so these practices have been refreshing.

“it’s been a great learning experience and I’ve been having a lot of fun with it, just really competing with myself and every day trying to be better than the last,” Amegadjie told reporters Thursday. “It’s been a great learning experience, great to be with the guys and build camaraderie, great to be around all these new guys who are teaching us a lot. Just trying to grow as an offense and a team.”

Amegadjie played in six games during his rookie season, including a start against the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football” — a game that didn’t end well for the rookie. Now he finds himself competing for the starting left tackle position.

Even though he’s splitting reps with Jones and Trapilo, the 23-year-old doesn’t see that as an obstacle.

“I don’t think there’s much of a challenge,” Amegadjie said. “It’s laid out for us. The staff has done a great job communicating with us on what they’re looking for and putting us in position to go take advantage of every rep, so there’s not really a challenge, I would say. It makes it a little bit more important to take advantage of every single rep while you’re out there just because there are limited amounts right now.”

Trapilo also sees the limited reps as an opportunity but added that playing with different quarterbacks also adds another wrinkle for the left tackles.

“No one’s the same, no quarterback cadence is the same,” Trapilo told reporters Thursday. “You would try to hone it in as much as possible, but there’s slight differences in the way that everyone plays. So getting to know your teammates, having the opportunity to play next to a bunch of different guys, I think, is something that is beneficial for everyone. So I’m grateful to be able to do that.”

Although the 6-foot-8, 312-pound tackle out of Boston College is in a competition with Jones and Amegadjie, he still appreciates the two. Trapilo mentioned that his left tackle teammates are the first ones to help him if he has specific questions, and he’s “really grateful for the way that they’re handling themselves.”

There’s no telling how long the left tackle competition will last. The preseason games and joint practices against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills no doubt will have a huge influence on who wins it, but Johnson will have the final say on one of the most important positions on the roster.