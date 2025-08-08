Ben Johnson reveals if Caleb Williams, Bears starters will play Dolphins

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Don’t expect many Bears players you know to participate in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Head coach Ben Johnson said that quarterback Caleb Williams won’t play in the first of three exhibition games, along with most presumptive starters.

Johnson made that announcement on Friday morning, just before a joint practice against the Dolphins, stating that roughly 18 players won’t suit up on Sunday. It’s hard to call this news a surprise. Johnson said a few weeks back that he valued joint practices against the Dolphins and Buffalo Bills — the latter occurs next week.

Quarterback Tyson Bagent will start the game and should play the first half.

Johnson said the first unit will get tons of reps during Friday’s joint practice with the Dolphins, making that session their game-like environment. There won’t be live tackling in the joint practice, lessening the injury risk some to players heavily counted on during the regular season.

The Bears have also done plenty of live tackling during training camp, most notably during an intense Tuesday session that was as physical as any practice in recent memory.

The Bears have gotten plenty of good work in to this point and have scheduled several tentpole evaluation moments over the course of the summer. They don’t need starters and virtual locks for the 53-man roster to risk injury or steal reps from those battling for roster spots or specific roles on the depth chart.

That might change in the second preseason game versus Buffalo, but time will tell on that.

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in the next Bears mailbag, which drops on Saturday!