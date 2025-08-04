Braxton Jones didn’t even see the hit that ended his 2024 season.

The Chicago Bears were down 20-0 in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field in Week 16 when the home team decided to attempt a 4th-and-3 from the Lions’ 31-yard line.

Jones helped his left guard with a hand strike and continued to look left. Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike crossed Coleman Shelton’s face and fell into Jones’ lower body. The 6-foot-5, 303-pound offensive tackle fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his left ankle.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong,” Jones told reporters on Thursday. “I had never felt something like that before. Immediately, as I went down, I was not necessarily in pain, but I knew something was wrong.”

Fractured fibula. Season over.

Jones underwent surgery and then faced months of rehab. Those early days were hard but helped him learn about himself.

“I learned a lot of patience – a lot of patience,” Jones said. “After getting surgery, I had to be patient with myself and patient with the people around me. Honestly, I stepped on a lot of toes during that process early on. It was hard to realize that I needed to be more patient with people and allow them to help me, allow them to do things for me.

“But, at the end of the day, I learned that I have to be a little bit more patient and not be so urgent to do everything. When you’re healthy, you’re go, go, go, go. Then, when you’re down like that and injured, you have to be patient and learn that it’s a process and stuff like that.”

It took time to understand that process, as Jones could recall days when he didn’t want to get out of bed or do much of anything. Jones’ support system provided the Bears’ left tackle with boosts of confidence and people he could talk to when he needed it most.

That process, though, is still ongoing after the injury happened in the Week 16 loss to the Lions. Jones feels “pretty good” right now and is grateful to be in the position he’s in considering the severity of the injury, but he still has ways to go.

So far throughout training camp, Jones has had scheduled rest days and limited reps as he is recovering from injury but at the same time competing for the starting left tackle spot. Jones understands he is competing for his job with Kiran Amegadjie and Ozzy Trapilo, but the veteran left tackle is directing his attention to making a full recovery first.

Ben Johnson knows what he wants in his starting left tackle.



“For me, I’m trying to focus on myself and be honest and do what I can to help the others as well,” Jones said. “I’m constantly learning. I use this phrase, ‘that when you’re green you grow and when you’re ripe you rot.’ That’s big for me. I’m always constantly trying to learn. … I just have to focus on getting my ankle right before I can focus on anything else, and feeling right. Just in these last couple days, it has been coming along, and I’ve gotten to see that light at the end of the tunnel, that I can still do the things that I want to do.”

Jones is targeting a playing weight between 305-310 pounds, which will allow him to anchor against opposing pass rushers while at the same time give him the ability to get out in space and lead block.

And the goal is to hopefully be prepared for the Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football” at Soldier Field. Jones’ injury has taught him a lot and challenged him in many ways, but better days are ahead.

“Mentally, it’s been a battle but I’m here now,” Jones said. “I’m feeling happier than ever and just excited to be back with the guys and rolling.”