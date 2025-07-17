The Chicago Bears are undefeated against the Green Bay Packers in 2025.

That is a fact, any way you look at it.

When Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker joined “Good Morning Football,” he tried to disparage the Bears’ Week 18 win at Lambeau Field.

“They got lucky. We’re gonna remember he said that.”



Packers OT Rasheed Walker on Caleb Williams saying “1-0 at Lambeau.” pic.twitter.com/HzrzUDxqCM — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 15, 2025

The host of “Good Morning Football,” Kyle Brandt, recalled how Bears QB Caleb Williams said at Fanatics Fest last month that he is undefeated at Lambeau Field in his career (again, that is a fact).

Walker didn’t take too kindly to that statement.

“Hey man, he got lucky,” Walker told Brandt. “That’s all I got to say. They got lucky. … We going to see him again this year, and we’re going to remember he said that.”

The Bears won that Week 18 game 24-22 on a 51-yard field goal from Cairo Santos as time expired.

Chicago took the lead early on a 94-yard punt return from Josh Blackwell, a trick play that was reminiscent of a Johnny Knox punt return against the Packers from 2011 (a play that was called back due to a penalty).

JOSH BLACKWELL TO THE HOUSE



📺: #CHIvsGB on FOX pic.twitter.com/nuFCFxCY7B — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 5, 2025

D’Andre Swift extended the Bears’ lead to 14-3 with a four-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. After Green Bay made it a one-point game midway through the third, Williams connected with DJ Moore on a bubble screen that resulted in a 32-yard touchdown to put the Bears up eight.

DJ Moore is really good at football.



pic.twitter.com/Ne4gJ0fQlw — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) January 5, 2025

The Bears had led throughout the game. That was until the Packers forced a turnover in prime field position late in the fourth quarter, setting up Brandon McManus for a 55-yard field goal with under a minute left to give Green Bay a 22-21 lead.

With 48 seconds remaining, Williams and the Bears had only one timeout to drive down and get into field goal range.

The key play came with 15 seconds left. Facing a third-and-11 from their 48-yard line and no timeouts, Williams found Moore on a slant route for a gain of 18. The offense rushed to the line and spiked the ball with two seconds on the clock.

Bears move down the field and get the spike off!



📺: #CHIvsGB on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/y6kHfLitF0 — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

Santos nailed the game-winning field goal, giving the Bears their first win at Lambeau since 2015.

The Bears won’t play the Packers until Week 14 in Green Bay. Then they face off again two weeks later (Week 16) at Soldier Field.