The Chicago Bears’ first-team offense looked like the unit from the early days of training camp in Friday night’s NFL preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Penalties. Miscommunication. Stagnant.

Caleb Williams and the starting offense played 28 total snaps, and 21 of those came against a majority of the Chiefs’ starting defense. The only Bears offensive starter who didn’t play was left guard Joe Thuney, as rookie Luke Newman took his place. Williams finished the night 11-of-15 passing for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Here’s a recap of how the night went for Williams and Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s starting unit at Arrowhead Stadium.

First offensive series

The Bears’ first play resulted in a fumble on a jet-motion hand-off to Olamide Zaccheaus. Williams was forced to jump on the football, resulting in a 4-yard loss.

On second-and-19, after a false start by rookie tight end Colston Loveland, Williams lined up in the shotgun and couldn’t find anybody open post snap. Rome Odunze was free on an in-breaking route, but Williams felt pressure in the pocket, rolled right and threw the ball out of bounds.

Williams delivered the first positive play of the drive with a completed pass to DJ Moore, but he was short of the line to gain. The Bears were forced to punt after the 14-yard gain.

Second offensive series

The Bears didn’t go three-and-out this time, but they still punted after gaining just 17 yards on six plays.

D’Andre Swift touched the ball four times (three runs for 7 yards and one reception for 6 yards). He showed some athleticism with his reception in the flat, hurdling a defender to set up a third-and-1 play, which he then converted with a 2-yard run.

D'Andre Swift went AIRBORNE ✈️pic.twitter.com/oi3OLgWVfC — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 23, 2025

The drive stalled, though, after Williams took a sack on second-and-3. He didn’t have any options with an open pass target and held onto the football, which allowed Chris Jones to pounce on him.

The CEO of Sack Nation has clocked in 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1WcWTypk5x — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 23, 2025

Williams completed a pass to Loveland on a crossing route on third-and-8, but the rookie gained just 4 yards, forcing the Bears to punt.

Third offensive series

The Bears finished their third drive with points after the first-team offense constructed a 12-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a Cairo Santos field goal.

Swift started the drive with a cutback run that gained 12 yards. Good vision by the running back in his first game action of the preseason.

Williams continued the positive plays with a completion to Odunze on a short screen pass to the right side. Swift then had three back-to-back runs and helped the offense gain another set of downs.

On second-and-8 at the Chiefs’ 45, Williams lined up in the shotgun and trusted the pocket around him, staying patient until Zaccheaus came open in the middle of the field for a 9-yard reception. The veteran receiver worked back to the football and then accelerated up field for the first down.

After a short screen play to Zaccheaus gained 3 yards, Johnson called a fake toss play to the right. Williams saw open space to his left and took the ball himself for an 18-yard gain. That’s just a small glimpse of how Johnson can use Williams’ athleticism to the offense’s advantage.

The drive stalled inside the Chiefs’ 10 with back-to-back incomplete passes. A Kansas City defender came unblocked on the offensive line’s left side, and then Williams attempted to hit Odunze in the end zone in double coverage. Swift was open in the middle of the field, but he was short of the end zone.

Santos converted his 28-yard field-goal attempt.

Fourth offensive series

Williams and the starting offense ended their night in the end zone with a seven-play, 78-yard touchdown drive against the Chiefs defense’s backups.

The Bears started on their own 22 with 2:41 left in the second quarter. Zaccheaus gave Chicago its first explosive passing play of the night with a 25-yard gain right before the two-minute warning.

.@CALEBcsw hits OZ for the 25 yard gain



📺: FOX32 pic.twitter.com/9jUj6cpzmh — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 23, 2025

Williams tried to convert another deep passing play when he targeted Odunze down the right sideline, but the Bears receiver couldn’t win the 50-50 ball.

Odunze redeemed himself with a 37-yard reception on the next play, setting up the Bears on the Chiefs’ 3. After the Chiefs took a timeout with 31 seconds left, Williams delivered a strike to Odunze in the end zone for a TD.

Caleb Williams connects with Rome Odunze for the TD 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/lCJCHYDaFE — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 23, 2025

Takeaways

The Bears have plenty to work on after Friday night’s performance. Their first drive couldn’t have started worse, with the back-to-back penalties. The Bears’ playmakers failed to create separation against the Chiefs’ starting unit, and Williams rarely had open targets off the pass concepts.

There isn’t much game planning, if any, going into these preseason games, but the Chiefs’ starting offense scored on all three of their possessions against the Bears’ first-team defense — a unit that was missing Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Grady Jarrett.

Swift made the most of his opportunities, showing he can be a versatile playmaker in Johnson’s offense. Williams also gained valuable reps in the final drive, which included a two-minute drill that ended in a touchdown.

It was a good reminder that this is a Bears team with a first-year head coach and a second-year quarterback who is in a new offense. It will take time for the offense to look as polished as the team it faced.