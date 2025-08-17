Caleb Williams among Bears storylines to watch in NFL preseason game vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night at Soldier Field for their second preseason game of the season.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that the starters will play, which creates more excitement and anticipation for the primetime matchup.

Here are five storylines to watch in the Bears’ Week 2 preseason game against the Bills.

Caleb Williams’ preseason debut

After not playing in the first preseason game, Caleb Williams will see action against the Bills. There is so much to watch for when the former No. 1 overall pick takes the field. How does he operate Ben Johnson’s offense? Will there be more pre-snap penalties like the ones that were scattered throughout Friday’s joint practice against the Bills? Or will Williams distribute the football to his playmakers to generate positive plays? With how training camp has gone thus far, there might be a good mix of both.

One important detail to watch Sunday night from Williams is his overall command of the offense. If Williams can get the other 10 players in the huddle lined up correctly and make decisive decisions post-snap, that’s a good sign the 23-year-old quarterback is picking up Johnson’s system.

Left Tackle rotation

Johnson wants clarity at left tackle. Right now, the Bears’ head coach has the exact opposite. Braxton Jones started the game against the Dolphins, and offensive line coach Dan Roushar told reporters last Wednesday that he had “reverted back” to bad habits. During this past week of practice, Jones has seen reps with the first- and second-team offense at left tackle. In the joint practice with the Bills, Jones struggled, giving up pressure and often being overpowered by the Bills’ edge rushers. Jones needs to bounce back in Sunday’s preseason game or else he leaves the door wide open for the job to be taken.

Theo Benedet is officially “right in the middle” of the starting left tackle discussion, according to Johnson. The undrafted free agent from Canada started repping with the first-team offense this past week, including Friday’s joint practice. He performed better than Jones against the Bills, but he still had down moments. Before this week, Benedet wasn’t even in consideration for the starting left tackle spot, but a strong showing against the Bills could be the clarity Johnson needs to name a starter.

Rookies in action

Other than Williams, the Bears’ top draft picks, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III and Ozzy Trapilo, will be in the spotlight on Sunday night against the Bills. Loveland only played six offensive snaps against the Dolphins and ended with one reception for eight yards. In Friday’s joint practice, the former No. 10 overall pick caught a pass from Williams over the middle of the field and turned it into a big reception. He also dropped a potential touchdown in the low red zone period. Loveland should see more snaps on Sunday night and potentially more opportunities to make plays.

Burden played 27 total snaps against the Dolphins and caught two passes for 29 yards. He helped keep one Bears’ offensive drive alive with a 16-yard reception on third-and-15. Nine plays later, the Bears scored a touchdown. The rookie receiver also caught a 13-yard pass right before halftime, which helped Cairo Santos be in a position to make his 57-yard field goal. Burden has continued to create separation and make plays for the offense throughout training camp.

Trapilo played left tackle in the preseason game against the Dolphins, but he is likely to get most of his reps at right tackle on Sunday night against the Bills. The rookie second-round draft pick has been practicing exclusively on the right side for the last three training camp practices. Johnson said on Friday that “there’s no doubt” Trapilo looks more comfortable at right tackle right now. Regardless of where Trapilo lines up on the field, it will be important to watch the play speed and how the 6-foot-8, 312-pound offensive tackle finishes blocks.

No. 2 cornerback battle

At some point, Jaylon Johnson is going to return as the Bears’ No. 1 corner. Ben Johnson told reporters last Wednesday that the veteran defensive back is “right on track” with his recovery process from his leg injury and is still on pace to play Week 1 against the Vikings. When Johnson is healthy, that leaves room for one starting outside cornerback spot.

Tyrique Stevenson and Nahshon Wright will be the two competing. Each player has had their moments throughout camp, but Wright has created more turnovers overall, including an interception on Josh Allen in a 7-on-7 period in Friday’s joint practice against the Bills.

If Wright outperforms Stevenson in Sunday’s game against the Bills and continues to make plays throughout camp, it wouldn’t be shocking if the 6-foot-4, 199-pound cornerback gets a shot at starting. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen told reports back in late July that the No. 2 cornerback spot is “completely up for grabs.” We’ll see if that is the case.

Who brings the rush?

This will be the first time the Bears’ revamped front four will play together in a game. Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo were brought in to help Montez Sweat and Gervon Dexter Sr. get to opposing quarterbacks. Their playing time will likely not last long, but seeing how those four play together could provide a glimpse of what the unit can potentially be this upcoming season. Of course, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen won’t show too much from a scheme standpoint in a preseason game, but watching the starting defensive line work together is still valuable.

Austin Booker showed out against the Dolphins in the first preseason game with three sacks and six total tackles. Another strong performance against the Bills would be good momentum for the second-year player. Even though preseason production doesn’t reflect what will happen in the regular season, a good showing from either Dominique Robinson, Zacch Pickens or Chris Williams would be another positive sign for the depth of the defensive line.