On Friday, the Chicago Bears will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL’s third annual Black Friday game.

It will be a meeting between two NFC divisional leaders and, based on the past two installments of the holiday special, something wild is bound to happen.

In the 2023 matchup between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins, Jets quarterback Tim Boyle’s Hail Mary as the first half expired was intercepted and returned for a 99-yard touchdown by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.

THE DOLPHINS JUST RETURNED A HAIL MARY FOR A 99-YARD TOUCHDOWN.

November 24, 2023

There was also the final play between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders last year, in which the Raiders were on the verge of kicking the winning field goal until Las Vegas quarterback Aidan O’Connell fumbled a botched snap on third-and-3 with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs recovered the ball and sealed the win.

The Raiders fumble it, the Chiefs recover it to seal the game

November 29, 2024

Should something like that happen in Philadelphia on Friday, the Bears can only hope they’re on the positive end of it. And, at least one Prime Video analyst believes Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will be the centerpiece.

“This week, I think if I said there’s going to be (a big play), I’m going to put it on Caleb Williams,” Andrew Whitworth told reporters on a video conference call on Wednesday. “Breaking some pressure tackle, extending a play and finding a way to get the football down the field — I would think that he’d be the most likely candidate.”

Whitworth, a 16-year NFL veteran and four-time Pro Bowl tackle, also gave a nod to Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as another potential candidate for an explosive play. Barkley is having a down year in 2025, but based on years past, the Super Bowl LIX champion is more than capable of turning a game on its head.

“I think those are the two with the biggest probability of (making) the play we might remember,” Whitworth told reporters of Williams and Barkley.

That’s high praise for Williams, who is making steady strides in his sophomore NFL season. Following a rough rookie campaign under former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, the 24-year-old has shown many flashes of brilliance this season under Ben Johnson and has earned particular recognition for his elite ability to avoid sacks.

He’ll face a tough test on Friday against a vicious Eagles defensive line that includes Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, but that only increases the probability that Williams will have to navigate the pressure with his legs and create major yardage. It’s all the more reason to continue a budding Black Friday tradition in what is already a memorable Bears season.

“Now there’ll be the Black Friday moments that we will probably take from all of this, right?” Whitworth told reporters. “I really hope we get a special one this week.”