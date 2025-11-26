Caleb Williams praises Bears teammates’ response to Jalen Ramsey hit

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 39 with 8:36 left in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Caleb Williams lined up in the shotgun and followed D’Andre Swift, who blocked a Steelers defender, to the left side of the formation to secure the first down. As the second-year quarterback started to run towards the Bears’ sideline, safety Jalen Ramsey followed in fast pursuit. While Williams was still in bounds, Ramsey shoved him to the ground.

Caleb picks up the 4th down conversion with his legs



PITvsCHI on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/r5qjiYDk3i — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025

Immediately after the push, C.J. Gardner-Johnson came to Williams’ defense, grabbed Ramsey by the jersey, and said a few words. Rookie offensive lineman Luke Newman, Gervon Dexter Sr., Jaquan Brisker and many other players also stood up in support of their quarterback.

“I actually didn’t notice that until I went back and watched, but, yeah, it’s what we are for each other,” Williams said. “If somebody did something wrong, I wouldn’t expect anybody else. If C.J. was out there and somebody on their offense did something wrong on the sideline, I would expect all of us to be right there on the white (paint) and protect each other, because that’s who we are. We fight for each other, we protect each other. Appreciate those boys for standing up for me.”

Bears head coach Ben Johnson called the play “a completely legal hit” the day after the Bears’ 31-28 victory, but he also said Ramsey’s hit helped ignite the “sideline even more.”

“At the same time, just to see the whole sideline come to life, I think it adds another spark there to your offense and really your whole team,” Johnson said.

The Bears finished that offensive possession with a Colston Loveland touchdown, completing the 11-play, 70-yard drive.

The quick response from Gardner-Johnson and the rest of the Bears’ sideline reinforces Williams’ words that this Bears team will “fight for each other.” It’s what Johnson’s team has done all season.

Whether that means battling in the fourth quarter, playing complementary football or defending teammates within the white lines during the course of a game, Johnson’s team has shown plenty of fight.

The Bears’ fight has helped the team achieve their 8-3 record and first-place standing in the NFC North through the first 12 weeks. That mentality will have to continue to end the 2025 NFL regular season strong.