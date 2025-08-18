Five Bears players whose stock went up or down in preseason game vs. Bills

CHICAGO —The Chicago Bears’ starters on offense and defense played some snaps in the Week 2 matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.

Even though the first teamers on both sides of the ball didn’t get many reps, the Bears still took advantage of the opportunity. The Bears defeated the Bills, 38-0, and dominated in all three phases against a Buffalo team that played its backups.

Find out who rose and lowered their stock after the primetime Week 2 game.

Stock Up: Caleb Williams

This was an obvious choice, especially with how the game started for the Bears’ quarterback. Williams led the offense on a 7-play, 92-yard touchdown drive and made quick, accurate decisions to distribute the ball to his playmakers.

Caleb Williams led a 92-yard opening drive against the Bills.@NicholasMoreano breaks down what stood out with QB1 and the offense ⬇️ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 18, 2025

Of course, it was a small sample size (13 snaps) and against the Bills’ backups, but Williams played like a quarterback who understood how Ben Johnson wants his offense run. As long as Williams continues to make gradual progress learning the nuances of this offense, the 23-year-old quarterback will put himself in a position to have a big Year 2.

Stock Up: Olamide Zaccheaus

Given Zaccheaus‘ performance in training camp and now in the preseason, it’s almost expected that he will make a play at some point. Like he did on third-and-5 against the Bills. Zaccheaus caught an in-breaking route and took it 36 yards for a touchdown. A lot of those yards were after the catch — something that is a big part of this Bears offense.

“It’s huge, it’s huge,” Zaccheaus said. “Especially with the people we have on the team, just the playmakers that we have. It’s a big part of it, definitely a big part of it.

Caleb ➡️ OZ ➡️ Bears TDpic.twitter.com/p3JIZNVSeJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 18, 2025

Stock Up: Luther Burden III

It’s becoming clear that Burden is deserving of reps with the first-team offense with how he has produced against backup players. He ended the Bills game with three receptions for 49 yards. He caught passes for gains of 22 and 21 yards, and helped create another set of downs with a 6-yard reception on third-and-6.

Some of his best work, though, came as a run blocker near the goal line. Burden plays the game with physicality and that showed up on running back Brittain Brown’s touchdown run. Burden motioned down towards the line of scrimmage and used his momentum to down block the right side of the Bills’ defense.

For a guy whose commitment/desire was questioned at draft time, Luther Burden did the dirty work on this TD.



His block BURIED the safety and caved in the whole right side of the line. pic.twitter.com/4voPkk99iJ — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) August 18, 2025

Stock Up: Luke Newman

Left guard Joe Thuney didn’t play in Sunday night’s preseason game against the Bills, so rookie sixth-round draft pick Newman started in his place at left guard.

With the first-team offense, Newman displayed aggressiveness in his blocking and helped keep pressure off Williams. As a run blocker, he generated movement, creating runs for his running backs. Even if it was just a spot start, it was an encouraging sign from the rookie.

Stock Down: Terell Smith

This designation doesn’t have to do with Smith‘s play on the field, but rather with what happened late in the second quarter. Bills quarterback Mike White attempted to connect with wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson down the right sideline and Smith was in coverage. As the Bears’ cornerback was running alongside Wilkerson, he sustained a knee injury and went down.

Terell Smith is down. The cart was brought out. pic.twitter.com/HtjhJYMvdv — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 18, 2025

Johnson and Smith’s teammates gathered around the cornerback until a cart arrived to take him off the field. Smith was having a productive camp, especially this past week, with breaking up passes and creating near turnovers.

After the game, Johnson told reporters that Smith’s injury “didn’t look good” and also offered his thoughts and prayers. Johnson didn’t share the severity of the injury, but it seems unlikely that the second-year player will be available soon.