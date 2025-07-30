The middle of the field is one of the most dangerous parts to attack an opposing defense.

There are typically plenty of bodies and zero margin for error. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams attempted a pass to rookie tight end Colston Loveland in that dangerous area during an 11-on-11 period in Monday’s training camp practice.

Before Williams released the ball, he felt it slip due to the sweat that accumulated in the intense heat.

“I kind of raised up because I knew the ball was slipping out of my hand after, and he went up and grabbed it and came down with it and it was a big catch,” Williams told reporters Wednesday. “Things like that provide trust, faith, belief that whenever that ball goes up in the air, you know, it’s his.”

Even when Williams is slightly off, Loveland can make his quarterback right. It also helps that the former Michigan Wolverine has a 6-foot-6, 241-pound frame, which the rookie tight end believes is one of his best assets.

“I’d say that’s a strength for sure,” Loveland said on Tuesday. “Like I said, being inside, I want to be that security blanket. So you know the old saying, if you can touch it, you can catch it. Most of the time stands true and that’s how you want it to be.”

The two connecting on that type of play on the practice fields at Halas Hall can pay dividends down the road when the two are suited up for the regular season.

But that play doesn’t transpire unless a connection outside the football field is developed.

“He’s been great,” Williams said. “He’s a smart cat. We’ve hung out a few times. Actually just him and a few teammates, we went down to the city on our off day and had dinner and things like that. We’re hanging out, building that bond, building that trust.”

The chemistry building on and off the field will undoubtedly continue throughout the course of the season and as long as the two are together, especially since Williams is still learning how Loveland runs routes.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson is someone who likes to utilize the tight end position. Over the last two seasons in Detroit, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta caught 146 passes for 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns while Johnson called the offensive plays.

Now Johnson has a top-10 pick in Loveland and a six-year veteran in Cole Kmet. There is no reason to believe the tight end position won’t play a prominent role in Chicago’s offense.

The quicker Williams can develop that connection with Loveland, the sooner the two can get rolling offensively.

“As tight ends, you want to be the security blanket for anyone who doesn’t have anywhere to throw the ball,” Loveland said. “Whoever’s throwing it, whenever it’s in the air, you want to come down with it.”