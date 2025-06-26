Bears roster projection: D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson lead RB group

Editor’s note: The Bears are in a quiet period before starting training camp in late July. We’ve seen this new talent collection work at times during the offseason program, albeit without pads, this spring. Those access points provided opportunity to see players, how they’re used and with which units. There is no depth chart, Ben Johnson likes to say, but we’ll still make a 53-man roster projection right now, position by position, with the understanding that so much will change in camp. You’ll get a new projection every Monday and Thursday through the summer before camp. Let’s keep this series going with the running backs.

The Bears run game wasn’t super great last season. It produced just 102 yards per game, which ranked No. 25 in the NFL in 2024. Again, not ideal.

Ryan Poles gave D’Andre Swift big money in free agency during the 2024 offseason, to the tune of $24 million over three seasons. He didn’t produce like the other rushers that got big-money deals (i.e. Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs) last offseason and seemed to struggle as a disappointing season progressed.

Then you add the Ben Johnson effect to what the Bears have, noting that the Lions traded Swift after Johnson’s first year as offensive coordinator, and the pervading assumption that the Bears would revolutionize their running back room.

Such change never materialized. The Bears didn’t add a rusher in free agency. They didn’t add one until the NFL draft’s seventh round, when Kyle Monangai was selected.

Two things from that: Don’t take inaction as a team’s intent. The Bears likely would’ve taken Ashton Jeanty or Tre’Veyon Henderson had they the opportunity. They seemingly selected slightly lower than when several other middle-round rushers were taken.

There were also a number of street free agents available to help the Bears, including J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb. Those dudes signed elsewhere for competitive rates.

Despite all that, the Bears stood pat.

That leaves them with Swift, Roschon Johnson and Monangai. We’re thinking the Bears will keep one more rusher, for special teams purposes. Here’s our projection for the position:

Running back roster projection

Keepers

D’Andre Swift

Roschon Johnson

Kyle Monangai

Travis Homer

Odd men out

Ian Wheeler

Deion Hankins

Homer is a quality special teams player and a tough runner when called upon, which is why he stays on the list. Wheeler was a “Hard Knocks” feature player last year and has some intrigue, which could shake up the list of keepers. He’s probably not in a competition with Homer, though, who is a special teams maven. He might have to compete with Monangai, and that may be a tough task against someone Johnson drafted.