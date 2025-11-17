Aaron Rodgers injury clouds Steelers QB’s status for Bears rematch

The Chicago Bears were scheduled to face a familiar foe next week at Soldier Field, but that’s not so certain now.

Aaron Rodgers, in his first season as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback, was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and didn’t play in the second half. Instead, backup QB Mason Rudolph steered the Steelers to a 34-12 win.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, via league sources, that the initial concern is Rodgers has “a slight break” in his left, non-throwing wrist.

It now is shaping up to be Steelers QB Mason Rudolph vs. the Bears next week. https://t.co/yomu8yBPK0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2025

Rodgers, 41, will have further tests Monday to determine the full extent of the injury and how long he’ll be sidelined, per Schefter.

“Aaron’s obviously out with a wrist injury,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in his postgame press conference. “He’ll be evaluated in the morning. I’ll give you guys more information there.”

Tomlin was asked if Rodgers could have returned in the second half, given his questionable injury designation, but Tomlin didn’t have an answer.

Rodgers completed 9 of 15 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown before the injury. Rudolph went 12-of-16 passing for 127 yards and one TD to finish the game.

The last time Rodgers played against the Bears at Soldier Field came in 2022, when he helped lead the Green Bay Packers to a 28-19 win.

Rodgers has played 29 career games against the Bears and won 24 — his most against any opponent in his 21-year NFL career. The veteran QB is 611-of-908 passing for 6,965 yards and 64 TDs with just 10 interceptions all time against the Bears.

If Rodgers can’t play next Sunday, it would mean the Bears will face another backup QB. Tyler Huntley started in place of Lamar Jackson in the Baltimore Ravens’ 30-16 win in Week 8. Joe Flacco started for the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow injured and lost 47-42 in Week 9. New York Giants starter Jaxson Dart was injured in the third quarter in Week 10, and Russell Wilson replaced him to end the game, which the Bears won 24-20 at Soldier Field.