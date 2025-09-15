Stats usually only tell a part of the story in a football game, but the emptiness across the board for the Chicago Bears’ defense in the 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions was telling.

“We did not have any sacks,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said on Monday. “We didn’t get any quarterback hits or pressures, not to the amount that we wanted to. Really step No. 1 for us going into this game was trying to affect the quarterback; we came up short in that regard.”

It's been nearly 11 years since the Bears allowed 50+ points in a game 😳 pic.twitter.com/UocLciY2a3 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 14, 2025

The Bears’ pass rush failed to impact Lions quarterback Jared Goff throughout the entirety of the game. Goff only had five incomplete passes on the day and threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns.

[WATCH: Coach Dave Wannstedt breaks down Bears’ loss to Lions]

“And we know with that particular player (Goff), when his pocket his clean, that he plays at a really high level,” Johnson said. “He’s a very accurate player, so we’re going to have to try to find a way, whether it’s within the four that we’re rushing, to generate more pressure, condense the pocket and collapse it from the inside. Whether that means we need to pressure a little bit more, we’ll find a way. I’ve got faith in the unit; I’ve got faith in the defensive staff to find a way to get a little more pressure on the quarterback.”

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will have to figure out solutions to address the problems with the Bears’ pass rush. The defense has three sacks through the first two games of the season, but all occurred in the Week 1 loss to the Vikings and J.J. McCarthy, who made his first career regular season start last week at Soldier Field.

[Bears overreactions: Are Ryan Poles, Ben Johnson, poor pash rush to blame?]

The Bears’ defense almost secured a sack late in the first quarter. Montez Sweat beat Lions’ guard Kayode Awosika on an inside move and brought down Goff, but the play was negated because of an illegal contact penalty by Tyrique Stevenson and an illegal formation on the Lions.

Johnson mentioned that he has seen “substantial effort” from Sweat, but there is still room for improvement.

“I think the one thing, the one area he’s hearing from our coaches right now is when he does get these 1-on-1 opportunities, whether it’s with tackles or the tight ends, we’d like to see him capitalize on those a little bit more,” Johnson said. “It’s few and far between that they’re singling him up, but we would like to see him get to the quarterback.”

That’s what the Bears are paying him to do. His $72,865,000 total guaranteed contract is the eighth-most in the NFL for edge rushers, so Johnson is right to have high that standard for his well-compensated player.

But Johnson also expressed it isn’t just Sweat who needs to disrupt the quarterback.

“It’s our entire unit right now,” Johnson said. “We need to affect the quarterback as a whole. We’ll certainly look at where we can help him (Sweat) so he can succeed a little bit more in terms of getting that done. Dayo (Odeyingbo) on the other side, when he gets the 1-on-1s, we need to see a little bit more production there.

“And then I’d like to see from our defensive tackles, a little more push to the interior of the pocket so we can put the linemen on the lap of the quarterback. It really takes everybody, and when we pressure, we’ve got to make them feel that as well. It’s a combination of all of it. It’s something that we’re certainly gonna address.”

Johnson knows this defense can play with an edge — it’s something he has witnessed throughout training camp — but the Bears’ head coach acknowledged he didn’t see enough of that brand of football in the loss to Detroit.

Still, Johnson believes Allen and the defense can address the issues impacting this team to get the unit on track.

“We brought in Dennis Allen for a reason — he does a phenomenal job coaching it to not only the coaches but the players,” Johnson said. “I got a lot of faith and confidence that the experience we have on that side of the ball is gonna shine through for us, and we’ll get this thing back cranking the way we want it to go. Listen, it’s a good group we went against yesterday. They were hungry. That showed on the tape. They finished. They had the explosive plays.

“We’ve gotta play complementary football at then end of the day, too. If one unit isn’t playing as well as we would like, we need both offense and special teams to come through and balance us on out, and we simply didn’t stop the bleeding really in any phase and play complementary football.”