How Bears coach Ben Johnson reacted to Tom Brady conflict of interest question

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Tom Brady is the color analyst for Sunday’s game between the Bears and Cowboys for FOX Sports. Production meetings are part of the gig for the future Hall of Fame quarterback, where broadcast partners gain knowledge most don’t get to enhance the commentary and entertainment value of the game.

That’s standard practice. What’s not is a potential conflict of interest for Brady, who is also a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He’ll call the Bears game in Week 3. The Raiders play the Bears in Week 4.

That’s not a new revelation or the first time this situation has happened. Monday night added some spice to it, with Brady seen in the coaches booth, with a headset on, as the Raiders played the Chargers. The ESPN broadcast also mentioned that Brady has frequent conversations with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly on game planning.

That posed the question: Would Brady use information from production meetings to help the Raiders? Could that be a detriment to the Bears in Week 4?

Head coach Ben Johnson wasn’t super concerned about it.

“I’m really not worried about it,” Johnson said in a Wednesday press conference. “I mean, we change week to week in terms of what we do. Schematically, he’s going to be able to turn on the tape and see what everyone else in the world is seeing right now. Personnel-wise, really the same thing.

“It’s not like I’m going to sit down with him and say, ‘Hey, don’t do this to Caleb Williams, or you might get it!’ Like, there’s not going to be any trade secrets that are going to be exchanged. I really don’t think it’s that big of a deal, to be honest with you.”

The NFL issued a statement on Tuesday stating that owners are allowed to be in the coaching booth. The league also addressed Brady’s level of access in production meetings.

“Tom continues to be prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings,” the NFL statement read. “He may attend production meetings remotely but may not attend in person at the team facility or hotel. He may also conduct an interview off site with a player like he did last year a couple times, including for the Super Bowl. Of course, as with any production meeting with broadcast teams, it’s up to the club, coach or players to determine what they say in those sessions.”

While some teams can be forthcoming in production meetings, Johnson has chosen to be conservative with the information bestowed in those settings.

“Man, I’ve been careful with everything I’ve said since the season started,” Johnson said. “I’ve been in pure ‘coach speak’ mode since this season has started. So to me, it’s just business as usual. I’m just fine. I like Tom, and we have a really good relationship.”