GREEN BAY, Wisc. – The Bears took Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers down to the wire, as they always do this season. Chicago excels in do-or-die moments, and had one on fourth-and-1 with 26 seconds left from the Packers’ 14-yard line.

A touchdown and an extra point would’ve tied the game. Failing to get the required yard would end it.

Quarterback Caleb Williams took the snap from under center, faked a handoff to D’Andre Swift and rolled to his left.

Swift was ahead of Williams as a receiving option or a blocker should Williams choose to run.

Tight end Cole Kmet worked the back of the end zone while DJ Moore leaked across the field and into open space.

“We had a lot of options there; don’t know exactly who is going to pop necessarily,” Johnson said, “but, between the options that we have and then Caleb (Williams) using his legs, was hopeful we could find a way to get a yard there.”

Stop me if you’ve seen this one before. It was similar to the play run against Philadelphia in Week 13, where Williams and Kmet connected on a key touchdown.

Williams tried to do so again, as Kmet popped open near the baseline. Williams tried to hit Kmet for a second touchdown in as many games, but didn’t get his feet set and underthrew the pass by a great deal.

Packers defensive back Keisean Nixon intercepted it easily to secure a 28-21 Packers victory.

Williams was frank about the play, saying he has got to give Kmet a better ball.

“We had about two or three guys in front of, either stacking Swift or right here with Swift,” Williams said. “I rolled out and saw Cole and I tried to give him a big-boy ball, try and let him go up for it because I ended up seeing (Nixon) start to sprint. So, I tried to slow them up and kind of give him a chance. In those moments, it’s you know, a got to have it moment. And they had a guy trailing me, so, didn’t feel like I could go get it myself. Just got to give Cole a better shot at it.”

Williams didn’t think he could run for the pylon and, after watching it back, he’s probably right. He Moore come free, but the receiver wasn’t in Williams view at that point and Swift was covered well. Kmet said he came open and thought a touchdown was in the works, but the ball was just short.

“I think next time, just extend him a little bit more and kind of lead him,” Williams said. “But in those moments, you want to put the ball in play and trust your guy or try to have your guy go make a play and just got to give him a better ball.”

It was a difficult way to lose a game, especially with the Bears in the red zone and primed to tie the game and either force overtime or go for a 2-point conversion while trying to win it.

“Not tough at all,” Williams said. “Just got to give him a better ball. Thinking too much.”

