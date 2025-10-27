How Caleb Williams, Montez Sweat entered Bears record books vs. Ravens

In the Chicago Bears’ 30-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, records were set.

Caleb Williams completed 25-of-38 pass attempts for 285 yards and threw an interception. The second-year quarterback now owns the franchise record for the most pass completions in a passer’s first two seasons in Bears history.

2024-25 Caleb Williams 489 2017-18 Mitchell Trubisky 485 2021-22 Justin Fields 351 1982-83 Jim McMahon 295

Joining him in the record books is Montez Sweat. The Bears’ defensive lineman secured his second strip-sack in as many weeks, his third straight game with a forced fumble. Sunday’s game against the Ravens was Sweat’s 100th career game (postseason included), and the 6-foot-6, 270-pound edge rusher secured his 50th career regular-season sack after he took down Tyler Huntley on the Bears’ first defensive possession in the opening quarter.

The last Bears’ defender to force a fumble in three straight games was Khalil Mack in weeks 1-4 in 2018.

Although Williams and Sweat each accomplished individual success, they did so in the team’s third loss of the season.

Williams had to work for those 25 completions against the Ravens’ defense. The Bears had nine offensive possessions and ended with three field goals and a miss, two punts, an interception, a turnover on downs and one touchdown, which occurred in the fourth quarter. Williams also finished the game with zero touchdown passes and an interception for the second straight week.

After the game, Williams was asked about the lesson he could apply to himself after the performance against the Ravens.

“Throughout the week, practice week, or even in games … We just have to find a way to get into the end zone, and we have to find a way to stop the bleeding when you start bleeding,” Williams said. “I think I can do a better job with that, helping out and leading these guys.”

Despite Sweat’s hot start to the game, he generated just three quarterback pressures for the entire game. As a team, the Bears’ defense ended with nine total pressures and committed zero takeaways. The last time the Bears failed to generate a takeaway was in the 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2.