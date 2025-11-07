The Chicago Bears will host a 2-7 New York Giants team at Soldier Field on Sunday, but navigating the visitors’ pass rush will be no simple task.

Leading New York’s defensive line is NFL sacks leader Brian Burns, who has taken an opposing quarterback down 11 times this season for a total of 94 yards — 25 more yards than Cleveland’s Myles Garrett in the No. 2 spot.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is no stranger to that kind of pressure. In his rookie season, he was sacked a league-leading 68 times — an average of four times per game.

But the Bears’ improved offensive line this season has reduced that rate by more than half (1.8 sacks allowed per game), and Williams has shown his ability to evade linebackers with his speed. It’s something that opposing defenses have taken notice of, Burns included.

“It does seem like guys struggle to bring him down,” Burns told the media on Wednesday at the Giants’ practice facility. “I’m not sure why, but I mean — he’s got a little speed. He’s not super huge, but I guess that’s what makes him elusive.

“I think his true talent is the way he’s able to go from a runner to a passer in a split second,” Burns continued. “He could be running full speed at one point and throw the ball within that same second. He doesn’t have to get his feet set or anything.”

Caleb Williams in 2025 👀



In Bears wins:

242.5 yards/game, 9 TD, 2 INT, 99.3 Pass Rtg



In Bears losses:

234.0 yards/game, 3 TD, 2 INT, 84.7 Pass Rtg pic.twitter.com/DXsOhaMqMI — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 5, 2025

Williams has dealt with some inconsistency in his accuracy as a passer this season, but he’s also helped head coach Ben Johnson turn around an offense that went from dead last in total yards per game last season (284.6) to fourth-best through eight games this season (378.4). He’s also led the Bears to three game-winning drives, the third-most in the NFL in 2025.

Burns is a bright spot in a Giants defense that has allowed 382.1 total yards per game (fourth-most in NFL) and 27.7 points per game (fifth-most). Williams will have the chance in Sunday’s Week 10 matchup to add on to his and the team’s positive progression after the Bears matched their 2024 win total (5) with a thrilling 47-42 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals last week.