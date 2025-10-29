A former Chicago Bear has some simple advice for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

In the latest episode of “Bears Den,” hosts Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams and Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman debriefed the Bears’ 30-16 Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

A primary topic of conversation was Williams, who threw for 285 yards on 25-of-38 passing attempts but failed to complete a touchdown pass for the second consecutive week. And with 9:48 left in the fourth quarter and the Bears pinned deep in their own territory, Williams threw an interception to Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins on a pass intended for Rome Odunze. Rookie running back Kyle Monangai was open for an easy reception, but Williams bypassed that option to instead go to Odunze.

Kyle Monangai was open in the flat when Caleb Williams threw his 4th quarter interception on Sunday.@spiceadams x @peanuttillman pic.twitter.com/BcAkomhthJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 29, 2025

“The bright spot of the offense is Rome Odunze,” said Adams, who spent five seasons on the Bears’ defensive line from 2007-11. “Rome Odunze shows up week in and week out. I think he had, what, seven catches for 114 yards? That’s pretty normal for someone like him. But I think what Caleb has to do is stop throwing it to (Odunze) in double and triple coverage.”

Second-year wideout Odunze, whom the Bears selected No. 9 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, is enjoying a breakout season under Ben Johnson. The 23-year-old has hauled in 31 receptions for 473 yards, and his five touchdown receptions are tied for eighth-most in the league. Odunze only had three total touchdowns last season.

But while Odunze has formed a reliable connection with Williams, Adams said Williams shouldn’t have to force the ball to his top receiver if there are easier options elsewhere on the field.

“If it’s first-and-15 and you see Rome Odunze at 17 yards, double-cover — throw it to somebody underneath,” Adams said. “We keep doing stuff like that. You’re trying to go all the way out there when you’ve got guys underneath that are wide open. We’ve got to do those little things.

“We’ve got to do those little things often, so that they don’t become big things,” Adams continued. “We have to talk about how good Caleb is, but he could be so much better if he just did the little things like dump it off to somebody wide open.”

Catch new episodes of “Bears Den” with Spice and Peanut every Tuesday on Marquee Sports Network.