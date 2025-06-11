Ben Johnson was hesitant to say exactly when Colston Loveland would be cleared for unrestricted football activity. It might be at the start of Bears training camp. It might be a bit after that. It’s undetermined at this point.

There’s little doubt that Loveland needs to get cranked up after missing offseason program practices. The Bears weren’t surprised by that fact. Johnson and GM Ryan Poles knew he was recovering from shoulder surgery when they drafted him at No. 10 overall.

Loveland has made a strong first impression despite limited availability. He’s not doing nothing, either. He’s active in meetings, learning the offense. And he seems to be a participant in walk-throughs, which aren’t open to the press. That’s key, considering most of the install starts there. That should help him learn and apply faster when camp starts.

Also, Loveland has been spotted at times working on a side field. That was the case on Tuesday, when The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain reported he was working in a non-contact jersey running routes.

Anything he can do will help the rookie prepare, and he’s trying to capitalize on what he can do.

“What I can gather, from the walk-thrus, from the meetings, is he’s very professional, he takes everything seriously,” Johnson told reporters in a Tuesday press conference. “I think he’s going to fit in really well once we start getting him to go full speed.”

Loveland said that he’s able to run routes and catch passes. He has been lifting weights, just not as heavy as he’s used to. He’s ramping that back up and increasing mobility, preparing for full activity down the line.

“(I’m) just taking it each day at a time, just keep my feet where they are,” Loveland said in a press conference. “Attacking each thing, where that’s a meeting, working out. I feel like the camaraderie and the relationships with the guys and the whole team, staff as a whole, has been really good. It’s been good to connect and just build those relationships.

“We’re all in the same mindset. We’re all headed to one goal. A lot of like-minded individuals in this building. It’s good to feel that and know that we’re really just focused on working, and I’m trying to get back ASAP.”

Loveland will continue to work and rehab even with the offseason program coming to a close. Rehab’s obviously the most important thing, but he plans to hold personal walk-thrus, saying some plays, lining up and understanding what happens next.

Loveland’s focus while limited is learning the offense from a mental perspective.

“It’s definitely the playbook,” Loveland said. “Obviously, have to take care of everything physically, but mentally, it’s a lot. All you guys know that. Just really diving into that playbook. It’s one thing to know it, and then to go out there and do it in real time. It’s just the walk-thru reps, the mental reps, like I’ve said, those are huge and crucial.”

He has also been relying on his position group to work though so much new since getting drafted in late April. That includes veteran Cole Kmet, an established veteran who was admittedly “taken aback” when the Bears drafted Loveland. Kmet also said last week that Johnson explained his vision for using both tight ends well.

Kmet is a consummate professional and, as you’d expect, has been helpful to the young first-round pick.

“Cole, that’s a vet right there,” Loveland said. “He does everything the right way. He’s really good at football; really good mentally, really good physically. It’s a great guy that I can look up to, and he’s been very coachable. He’s been letting me know; I run a route or do something, he’ll tell me some things, how he sees it, some coverage things, or whatever that may be. He’s been super helpful, and I’m very appreciative.”