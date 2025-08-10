The Chicago Bears selected Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III with their first two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The two will eventually play key roles in helping Bears head coach Ben Johnson carve out his offense in Chicago.

Loveland and Burden have each flashed in practices throughout training camp, but Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins allowed them to showcase their abilities in a live NFL game.

Here are the top plays from the rookies in their preseason debut.

First Offensive Series

The Bears opened up the game attempting to hit Loveland on a short route over the middle of the field (a whip route), but the Dolphins defender had good coverage and didn’t give Tyson Bagent much of a window to throw into. The pass fell incomplete. Burden lined up in the slot to the left side of the formation.

After Bagent was sacked on second down, the offense faced a third-and-16. Loveland lined up to the left side of the formation and blocked before leaking out for a quick outlet pass. Bagent connected with the rookie tight end for an 8-yard gain. Burden was in the slot to the left side and ran a vertical route.

Second Offense Series

Chicago started backed up in their end zone following a defensive stop on fourth down to begin its second offensive series. Loveland blocked the left edge defender on a 1-yard run by fellow rookie Kyle Monangai.

Johnson called a quick screen to the left side on second down for Devin Duvernay that went for a 5-yard gain. Loveland and Burden were on the right side of the formation and were asked to block.

On third-and-4, Loveland and Burden lined up to the right side of the formation in a 3×1 set. Burden ran an in-breaking route towards the middle of the field into a crowded area of Dolphins defenders. Bagent threw the pass a little high, and Burden only got one hand on the pass before it fell incomplete.

Third Offensive Series

The Chicago Bears marched down the field for a 16-play, 79-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Maurice Alexander touchdown reception for their third series.

Loveland didn’t play a single snap on the drive, but Burden still got some opportunities. The former 39th overall pick from Missouri didn’t see any targets until the offense faced a third-and-15 at the Miami 43-yard line. The 6-foot, 210-pound receiver lined up in the slot to the right side of the formation. He worked upfield and then broke outside. Bagent delivered the pass and picked up the first down.

After the crucial third-and-long conversion, Burden was asked to block for a majority of the plays, including on a third-and-2 from the Dolphins’ 7-yard line. Burden motioned before the snap and helped block inside for Monangai, who picked up five yards on the play and had a face mask penalty added on to the run.

Three plays before Alexander scored on his touchdown reception, Burden appeared to have a chance at a touchdown in the back left corner of the end zone. The Bears’ rookie wide receiver ran a corner route off a play-action concept. Bagent completed a pass to tight end Stephen Carlson in the flat for a 4-yard gain.

Fourth and Fifth Offensive Series

The Bears started their fourth series with 1:40 remaining in the second quarter. Burden wasn’t targeted for any of the plays during the drive, and Bagent was intercepted in the middle of the field.

Chicago’s offense did get one last opportunity after Zacch Pickens sacked Zach Wilson on fourth down. Bagent and the offense had six seconds remaining in the second quarter. Burden lined up in the slot to the left and ran a drag route towards the right side of the field. Bagent connected with Burden, and the Bears’ wide receiver ran for a 13-yard gain before going out of bounds with one second left. Cairo Santos then converted on a 57-yard field goal to cut the Bears’ deficit to 14-10 at the end of the first half.

Loveland played six snaps in his preseason debut and ended with two targets and a reception for eight yards. Burden played 26 reps (excluding penalties) and finished with two receptions for 29 yards on three targets.

It’s a start for the Bears’ top two picks. As training camp continues and more preseason games are played, Loveland and Burden should see more opportunities to display their talent on the football field.