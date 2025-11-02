Watch Colston Loveland’s unreal catch-and-run TD as Bears bust Bengals

The Chicago Bears led by 14 points with 4:53 left in the fourth quarter Sunday, then somehow found themselves trailing by one with 54 seconds remaining.

The Cincinnati Bengals recovered an onside kick and scored in just 49 seconds to completely eliminate their deficit. Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense took over on their own 28-yard line and had one timeout remaining, as they attempt to snatch back victory at Paycor Stadium.

The drive started with back-to-back incomplete passes. Time ticked away, and downs became scarce. Then, on third-and-10, Williams scrambled for 14 yards to give the Bears a first down and some life. Chicago called its final timeout with 25 seconds left.

Williams lined up in the shotgun from the Bears’ 42, dropped back and fired a pass over the middle of the field to rookie tight end Colston Loveland. Bengals safety Jordan Battle attempted to tackle the 6-foot-6, 241-pound Michigan man, but Loveland absorbed the tackle, turned upfield and outran the Bengals’ defense for a 58-yard touchdown.

COLSTON LOVELAND TAKES IT ALL THE WAY!



BEARS LEAD 47-42 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/LIA17H14qR — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 2, 2025

The Bears failed on their two-point conversion attempt, but they led 47-42 with just 17 seconds left in the game. Joe Flacco’s final pass was intercepted by Nahshon Wright to complete the Bears’ comeback victory.

Loveland, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, set career highs in his breakout game, with six receptions for 118 yards and two TDs. Loveland scored his first TD of his career on the Bears’ opening drive of the second half.

Colston Loveland with his first career touchdown 🔥pic.twitter.com/WUTvR0QdPt — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 2, 2025

The Bears now have five wins on the season and head home to Soldier Field for the first time in two weeks to host the New York Giants next Sunday.