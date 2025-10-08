How Bears defense plans to stop Jayden Daniels, Commanders’ no-huddle offense

Stopping an offense operated by quarterback Jayden Daniels requires everyone defense to make an impact.

The Washington Commanders quarterback has the pass-catching weapons and arm talent to dissect a defense through the air and the track-star speed to evade and run away from defenders on the ground. The Bears understand that, and they’re preparing for a big challenge during Monday night’s Week 6 clash at Northwest Stadium.

“So, big opponent at hand,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said during a Tuesday press conference. “This is a good team. I think, when you watch their tape, what stands out is you know their play style more than anything and it’s all three phases. You turn on special teams tape, they’re flying around. You turn on (the) defense, they’re physical and they’re flying around and, offensively it’s the same story, and so lot of a credit to [Washington head coach Dan] Quinn. It’s in his image. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”

Outside of a knee sprain that sidelined Daniels for two weeks, there hasn’t been much slowing down a Commanders offense that leads the league in rushing with 782 yards.

[Bears open 21-day practice window for Austin Booker, Travis Homer]

Speed and tempo are some of the greatest strengths of these Commanders. According to nfelo – a predictive model website for NFL games – the Commanders operate a no-huddle offense far more than any team in the league, at 60.4%, through the first four weeks. The closest to that mark is the New Orleans Saints at 28.1%.

The Bears, by the way, are 18th in the NFL at 8.1% utilizing no huddle.

Given the amount of no-huddle the Commanders utilize, the team’s time of possession is the NFL’s fifth-lowest at 27 minutes, 43 seconds per game. However, the Commanders still have scored the eighth-most points per game (25.3) despite Daniels missing two weeks.

The Commanders have four running backs who have over 100 rushing yards. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Meritt leads the team with 283, Daniels has 124, Jeremy McNichols has 112 and Chris Rodriguez Jr. has 105.

Deebo Samuel leads the team with 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 30 receptions.

[Bears mailbag: Any concerns about Colston Loveland’s start?]

There is a lot this Bears defense has to worry about for the upcoming matchup on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” and a no-huddle offense is at the top of the list.

Bears linebacker Noah Sewell immediately identified how that type of offense stresses a defense.

“Probably just communication-wise, making sure that everybody gets the call, making sure that we line up correctly and quick,” Sewell told Marquee Sports Network, “so that we are able to play ball.”

Sewell reiterated that “the most important thing” is to “make sure everybody is on the same page” to operate the defense effectively.

Bears backup safety Jonathan Owens reiterated similar concerns about facing a no-huddle offense.

“Communication and [substitutions],” Owens told Marquee Sports. “So they don’t let you sub, so communication has to be to a T. Just knowing the personnel that they’re in, knowing how we are going to adjust to it — so that’s the biggest thing.”

Sewell did acknowledge that handling a no-huddle offense could also test a defense’s conditioning, but he and Owens didn’t sound too concerned about that aspect.

“I think teams rely on you messing up in those fast-paced situations and you just not being on the same page,” Owens said. “So, just emphasizing that communication and everybody knowing their job and being able to do their job and executing under those high-pressure situations [is key].”

Owens also mentioned that, during practice, it’s best to play those no-huddle situations against the scout team, so nothing comes as a surprise, and to simply emphasize the fact that Washington utilizes no-huddle more than any team in the NFL.

With the Bears coming off their Week 5 bye, the team will have had plenty of time to prepare for the primetime matchup.

“Once you get in the game and, you know, you get tired, that’s when those mistakes do tend to happen,” Owens said. “So, that’s when really, communication has to be a premium.”