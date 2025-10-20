Bears’ physical defense contributing to NFL-leading 16 takeaways

CHICAGO — When discussing this Bears defense, Gervon Dexter Sr. wants it to be known that the unit isn’t creating turnovers, it’s forcing takeaways.

Although both phrases mean the same outcome, the word “forcing” means to cause something, to give in to pressure. That’s exactly what the Bears’ defense has done over the team’s four-game win streak, and why Dexter’s focus on the words show the pride he and his teammates have for the havoc they have created.

Since the Bears’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the defense has created 15 of its NFL league-high 16 takeaways. In the Bears’ 26-14 win over the Saints on Sunday, the unit forced four takeaways: Nahshon Wright, Kevin Byard and Tremaine Edmunds each had an interception, and Montez Sweat forced a fumble that Dexter recovered.

“Just the mindset, the guys that we got on the unit, the coaches that we got, so everybody has that mindset to take the ball away,” Dexter told Marquee Sports Network.

To create those turnovers, there has also been another component that the Bears have wanted to establish in games: fear.

“I mean I think it’s just the mentality and the culture that we have been trying to build here, especially on defense,” Bears backup defensive end Daniel Hardy told Marquee. “When talking about just, fear is the only advantage we have on the defensive side of the ball, so we got to make dudes worry about protecting themselves more than protecting the ball — that’s where turnovers happen. So it’s just a mentality. We’re a bunch of mean mother f—-, a bunch of mean dudes. Just watch your neck.”

During Ben Johnson’s Monday press conference, the Bears’ head coach said that Sunday’s game against the Saints “might have been the most physical game” the team has played so far this season. The Bears delivered some vicious hits. Some resulted in penalty flags being thrown, like Kyler Gordon’s hit on running back Alvin Kamara.

Still can't believe Kyler Gordon was penalized for playing too physical.



Outrageous call. pic.twitter.com/n0Y3MybHdR — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 20, 2025

Jaquan Brisker had one of his quarterback hits on Spencer Rattler penalized for roughing the passer, but his second quarterback hit of the game helped lead to Kevin Byard’s interception late in the third quarter.

KEVIN BYARD III PICKS OFF SPENCER RATTLER 😈pic.twitter.com/Rnx5W963vk — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 19, 2025

T.J. Edwards also played a part in delivering some punishing hits. The physicality on defense is something the team has talked about and it has shown up over the last four games.

“I think it’s just something that we want to do, and I think, again, it’s just being around the ball,” Edwards said. “We have been preaching tackling in general, especially all these guys we played are really good in space. I think tackling in general is something we have been preaching. It all kind of starts with anticipation from the quarterback, getting kind of good on our breaks, not needing anyone else to kind of finish the play. Go make it yourself.”

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has his unit playing a brand of football that he and his players can be proud of at this point in the season. And within the defense, the players are motivating each other with their play, which creates a unit that is constantly looking to make that next momentum-shifting moment for the team.

“It sets the tone,” Dexter said. “You see guys make big hits, you want to be the next guy to make that big hit. It’s healthy competition, but everybody wants to make that play for the guys next to you.”

