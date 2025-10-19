Bears’ Dennis Allen emotional after beating Saints team that fired him

CHICAGO — Following the Chicago Bears’ 26-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on Sunday, the team’s social media account posted a video of Ben Johnson addressing the locker room.

The Bears’ head coach stated that he had one game ball to give out and began to share stats from the game: four total turnovers, 44 rushing yards allowed and four sacks.

At the top of his lungs, Johnson yelled, “Dennis Allen, come here.”

A swarm of players surrounded the Bears’ defensive coordinator as they celebrated what the unit accomplished against Allen’s former team, an organization that fired Allen in early November last season.

Players asked for a speech, and Allen quickly responded, “I have a speech.”

“Hey listen, hey listen,” Allen said. “Sometimes the good lord just has a freaking plan for you that you don’t know about. Sometimes you ain’t good enough for somewhere else. That’s perfectly fine. I love being here. I love being with this group of guys. You guys worked your damn —– off. But four ain’t enough, four ain’t enough, moving on to the next one. Let’s go get that next one.”

[READ: What we learned from the Bears’ Week 7 victory over the Saints]

Allen’s defense intercepted Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler three times, thanks to Nahshon Wright, Kevin Byard III and Tremaine Edmunds. Montez Sweat also forced a fumble on Chicago’s second defensive play of the game, and Gervon Dexter Sr. recovered the ball.

Leading up to the Week 7 matchup, Allen downplayed the significance of playing his former team, but Dexter did notice that Sunday’s victory meant something to his defensive coordinator.

“Uh, I don’t know,” Dexter said with a smile. “Maybe after the fact you could kind of see it that this was one that he wanted. I think before the game we still had that same mindset we was going to take the ball away, but after the game, I could kind of feel it. You know what I mean, this is one that he wanted and we got it for him.”

[READ: Five Bears players whose stock went up or down in NFL Week 7 win over Saints]

Fellow defensive lineman Chris Williams also felt similarly about Allen securing a win over the Saints.

“I didn’t talk to him personally about it, but I’m pretty sure he had something in there that he wanted to get out, and that’s our guy, so we are behind him in any way,” Williams told Marquee Sports. “We would run through a wall for him. If he wants to beat his team, we are going to beat his team.”

Alvin Kamara led the Saints with 28 yards rushing on 11 carries. Chicago limited New Orleans to 3-of-10 on third down and forced two turnovers on downs.

Williams said one of the main goals going into this game was to “out-physical” the Saints, and the results proved that is what the Bears’ defense accomplished at Soldier Field.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore was asked about the effect Allen had on this game, given his knowledge of the team.

“Yeah, I mean, there’s always potential,” Moore said. “I thought Dennis called a great game. He got us in some really challenging situations, attacked us with some pressure. They did a great job of playing with vision on the football and allowed their players to make plays and create turnovers. Credit those guys. They’ve found a formula that’s worked well for a number of weeks, and they’re playing really good football.”

Allen told the players in the locker room that “sometimes you ain’t good enough for somewhere else,” but the Bears’ defensive coordinator has not only proven his worth but has been a valuable asset to a team that currently leads the NFL with 16 takeaways.

Submit your questions below for inclusion in the next Bears mailbag!! 👇