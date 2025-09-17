It’s been a tough 48 hours to reflect on what transpired at Ford Field on Sunday during the Bears’ 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.

In back-to-back weeks, the Bears have suffered losses to two divisional opponents to start Ben Johnson‘s coaching tenure in Chicago. Following the 31-point deficit to Johnson’s former team, Bears fans are panicking after two rough losses in 2025.

As former Bears Anthony “Spice” Adams and Charles “Peanut” Tillman discuss on Tuesday night’s episode of “Bears Den,” they each share what their message would be to the team if they were Johnson.

“I don’t know what he’s going to say, but what he should say and what he should do is he should just be pissed off ,” Adams said. “He should just do something uncharacteristic. It’s like upsetting your pops or upsetting a peer that you respect a lot. You upset them and now you want to go out and say, ‘Hey man, what I put out there on tape, that’s not me. I want to show you what I’m like and I’m going to show you at practice.'”

Adams explained from the players’ point of view on how they can prove themselves to Johnson during the week of practice, Adams shares his uncharacteristic message and approach to the team if he were at Halas Hall.

“I’m flipping over tables. I’m doing all of that,” Adams said. “All this stuff where I’m speaking to everybody in the hallway, I’m not even speaking to you no more. I’m like, ‘hey man. Get in the weight room.’ When I see somebody in the hallway, ‘Why are you in the hallway? You should be in the weight room.'”

Johnson didn’t hold back his words when he spoke to the media via Zoom on Monday from Halas Hall, explaining how he’s looking for more competition with his players throughout the week of practice.

"We're going to find out … who wants to practice hard, and who wants to be a little bit more involved with the game plan here going into Sunday."



While Adams and Tillman had different viewpoints on what their message would be if they were the Bears head coach, Tillman agreed with doing something unpredictable as well as keeping the team together and staying as one cohesive unit.

“I agree you have to do something uncharacteristic,” Tillman said. “Just slightly, you have to do something uncharacteristic and I’ll call it the ‘shock effect.’ You know when your kids do something wrong and you got to shock them and let them know that you’re crazy? You got to do something like that; however, you still have to circle the wagons and be with your team, and you have to block out the outside noise.”

As the Bears prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Johnson’s message to the team can provide momentum and collect their first win of the season at Soldier Field.