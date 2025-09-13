The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions both lost to NFC North opponents to start the 2025 NFL season.

Sunday’s matchup at Ford Field will likely leave one team 0-2 and the other with a much-needed victory to stay in contention within the division. Bears head coach Ben Johnson will make his return to Detroit, which will only intensify this Week 2 matchup.

Before the Bears take on the Lions at Ford Field, here are the five players to watch on Sunday:

CB Jaylon Johnson

The expectation is that Jaylon Johnson will play Sunday against the Lions. That’s what the veteran cornerback anticipates.

“I feel pretty good just getting that extra week of reps, extra week of conditioning, going through things really, just getting up to speed in the playbook, being able to do walk-throughs, things like that, is really beneficial for me,” Johnson said. “So all those reps are important.”

It will be important to monitor Johnson’s conditioning throughout the game. Still, even if he isn’t completely back in football conditioning shape, his presence will be a welcome addition to a secondary that will have its hands full with Lions receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

DE Aidan Hutchinson

The Lions defensive end didn’t play the Bears last season because of injury, but his game against Chicago at Ford Field in 2023 likely had Bears fans grateful that he didn’t. Hutchinson finished with six total tackles, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble after beating Darnell Wright around the edge that resulted in a safety.

Hutchinson can wreck a game and has done so against the Bears in the past. Wright and the rest of the Bears’ O-line must be in sync to ensure the 6-foot-7, 268-pound defensive end doesn’t replicate that type of production on Sunday.

RG Jonah Jackson

The Bears starting right guard had a rough debut against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Jonah Jackson committed two false start penalties and allowed five total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

General manager Ryan Poles traded a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to acquire Jackson. The veteran guard must show he can be a mauler in the run game and a reliable pass blocker.

He is currently the ninth-highest paid right guard in the NFL with his $14.83 million average salary. Jackson has to prove he is worth that kind of financial commitment.

S Kerby Joseph

In the Monday night loss to the Vikings, Caleb Williams threw some inaccurate passes in the middle of the field. Lions safety Kerby Joseph is someone who can exploit a quarterback’s mistakes.

Joseph led the NFL in interceptions last season with eight. He’s known for jumping routes and can equally deliver a devastating hit.

Errant throws must be contained to a minimum or they could easily result in game-changing turnovers.

WR DJ Moore

Something about Ford Field brings out the best in DJ Moore. In three career games, he has averaged 116.7 yards and a touchdown reception per game against the Lions.

Moore has found ways to capitalize against the Lions’ secondary. But Williams and Moore need to find some chemistry first.

The duo missed on several big plays in the Week 1 loss to the Vikings. Sunday’s matchup in Detroit could serve as the game that puts them on the right track.