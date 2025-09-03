Devin Hester joined Kay Adams on the “Up and Adams Show” on Tuesday to talk about his former team and where he thinks the expectations stand in terms of goals for the Chicago Bears in the 2025 season.

The Hall of Fame kick returner believes a big year is in store for the franchise and the fans. Hester said he feels quarterback Caleb Williams is poised for a great season, running back D’Andre Swift is ready to return to his former self under Ben Johnson and that the Bears are a 2025 playoff team.

Hester thinks Williams’ sophomore year will prove to be a much more comfortable ride for the young quarterback.

“What he can do with the weapons, I think, this year. No disrespect to the (offensive coordinator) from last year, but we have all seen that (Ben Johnson) has proven himself over the last couple of years. What he did with the Detroit Lions, right?” Hester stated.

"I like them to win 10 games this year, easily."



It’s a notion many analysts and fans have heading into the season. Despite the bumpy ride and three different offensive play-callers, Williams was able to produce great numbers in a rookie campaign. Now, with Johnson at the helm, Hester thinks the steady hand and leadership of the new head coach is exactly what Williams needs to take his game to the next level.

Last year, Swift produced a career low of 3.79 yards per carry. It is something that Swift and Co. know can be better. Hester thinks so, too.

“I think (D’Andre) Swift is going to have a great year this year … because when he was in Detroit, at the time with (Ben Johnson), is when he really made a name for himself,” Hester said.

Under Johsnon in 2022, Swift averaged a career high 5.47 yards per carry and found the end zone eight times. That kind of production is something Johnson, and surely Swift, would like to return to for the 2025 season.

Hester had one more bold claim.

“Is this a playoff team?” Adams asked.

“Most definitely,” Hester responded without hesitation.

Hester went on to give his NFC North predictions, where he surprisingly chose the Lions to finish last in the division and miss the playoffs, with the Bears, Packers and Vikings all making the playoffs.

The legendary kick returner shared thoughts that many Bears fans have: a renewed offense, a change in culture, and a shot at the playoffs.

The Bears face the Vikings on Sept. 8 in a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the season.