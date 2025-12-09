DJ Moore still lacks consistency in Bears’ offense after loss to Packers

DJ Moore has played in 127 games in his NFL career.

In Sunday’s 28-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, the veteran wide receiver did something that he had never done before. Moore finished the game with one reception for -4 yards, making that the lowest receiving total in his entire eight-year career.

Head coach Ben Johnson discussed Moore’s lack of involvement in the passing game during his Monday Zoom press conference.

“I thought he ran some pretty good routes over the course of the day and we just couldn’t give him the ball,” Johnson said. “Which, that was not the intent. I thought going into the game we might have had more for him than any other player in the offense. Was a little surprised at the end when I saw the stat sheet for one catch like he had.”

Moore’s production shouldn’t be all too surprising, considering how his season has played out. Through 13 games, Moore has just 39 receptions for 498 yards and three touchdowns. And in the last five games, excluding his five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his stats don’t resemble a player who is on a four-year, $110 million contract.

Against the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, Moore has just 4 catches for 31 yards. Before the Steelers game in Week 12, Moore hadn’t caught a touchdown since the Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Moore and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams have not found much consistency this season. Rome Odunze didn’t play in the loss to the Packers, yet Moore was still an afterthought in the passing game.

Olamide Zaccheaus, who scored the Bears’ first touchdown against Green Bay, shared his thoughts about Moore and how the veteran wide receiver has managed his potential frustration with his lack of productivity in the offense.

“I think first and foremost, just about winning and whatever that may look like,” Zaccheaus said. “It might be a different person or different few people at every game that ‘pop’, but I think his mindset has just been that we just want to win. So, whatever that may look like, and everybody’s just being ready for their opportunities.”

Moore has been a part of a lot of losing teams after starting his career with the Carolina Panthers and then being traded to the Chicago Bears in 2023. But he has the sixth-most total guaranteed money among wide receivers ($82,635,000) and is the 13th-highest paid at the position in average annual salary ($27,500,000), according to overthecap.com.

The Bears only registered 32 passing yards in the first half against the Packers, so there is plenty to fix as the team prepares for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Soldier Field. One area that would help is getting Moore with the ball in his hands for yards after the catch opportunities.

Something needs to change with Moore’s usage, and there are only four games left in the regular season to address the issue.