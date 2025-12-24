Drew Dalman credits Bears O-line for helping earn first Pro Bowl nod

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Drew Dalman has done something for the first time in his five-year NFL career.

The 27-year-old offensive lineman was named to the 2026 Pro Bowl, and he joins teammates Kevin Byard III and Joe Thuney.

“Yeah, definitely grateful, and appreciative, but yeah, like I was talking to some of the guys about this, like, if I’m being honest, an individual award for O-line play feels a little silly because I just rely on those guys every single play all the time,” Dalman said. “We’re always working in conjunction with each other, so all the credit in the world to those guys and playing next to them has helped me so much and just the knowledge and effort from them has been really helpful.”

That’s Dalman, someone who is selfless and not looking to take all the credit for an individual honor because he knows his teammates played a huge part in helping make it happen.

However, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound center could give himself a little more credit. According to Pro Football Focus, Dalman has only given up one sack and 21 total quarterback pressures all season. He has played a huge part in helping keep second-year quarterback Caleb Williams upright through the first 16 weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

So far, Williams has only been sacked 23 times, tied for 21st in the NFL, which is far below the 68 sacks the Bears’ quarterback took during his rookie season.

This Bears offensive line, outside of right tackle Darnell Wright, was essentially constructed this season. Four new starters from last season have played a majority of this year, and the unit has come a long way since all the additions were brought together.

“I think it definitely — there’s no sense of like, now we’ve figured it out or anything like that,” Dalman said. “But yeah, certainly when we look back to April and early training camp and things like that, it’s nice to see the progress and just the camaraderie and everything with the guys. So that all feels like it’s moving in the right direction and it’s been really fun to be a part of.”

When this Bears offensive line gets moving in the right direction, oftentimes, they’re pushing around opposing defensive linemen.

That’s why the Bears are currently the No. 2 rushing team in the NFL with 2,281 yards. Running backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have had clear rushing lanes because of the job of the O-line.

And Dalman has been the centerpiece for the offense. Williams calls his offensive line the Avengers, and Dalman is the Hulk.

“He’s the brains and all of it, but when he gets out there and on the field, he’s strong as can be, fast and, and the right guy for the job for us and my future and our future here,” Williams said. “So I’m excited for that, and I’m happy that he’s here with us and with me, and we’re gonna keep growing together, and we’re gonna keep finding ways to help each other out in this tenure that we have together.”

The Bears have clinched a spot in the playoffs, but head coach Ben Johnson shared that there are still team goals to obtain, winning the NFC North and clinching the No. 1 seed in the conference. Dalman is wired similarly to his head coach. Although the Bears are 11-4, there is still plenty that Dalman and the rest of the team want to accomplish. And it starts with taking care of business against another NFC playoff opponent in the San Francisco 49ers.

“I guess I’d first say it’s certainly that no job is done, so we all we gotta bring it this week and the week after that and weeks to come and all that,” Dalman said. “So that’s my main focus, but it does feel good just to come together as a group and know that the effort and the dedication that have been kind of put in for a while is starting to go in the right direction and that we can be an asset to the team.”