Bears ranked Top 10 most valuable NFL team by Forbes in 2025
Forbes magazine released their annual NFL franchise valuations on Thursday morning, with the Chicago Bears cracking the top 10 once again.
The Dallas Cowboys were ranked as the most valuable franchise in the NFL for the 19th consecutive season, valued at $13 billion. The Bears ranked as the NFL’s seventh-most valuable franchise, valued at $8.2 billion.
In 2024, the Bears were ranked 10th as they were valued at $6.4 billion, while in 2023, they were valued at $6.3 billion and the NFL’s 5th most valuable franchise.
Chicago is listed as the top NFL franchise in their division, with the Packers ranking 15th, the Vikings 21st and the Lions 30th.
Overall, the average franchise value comes in at $7.2 billion, a 25% year-over-year increase.
Forbes’ list of the NFL’s most valuable teams are as followed:
- Dallas Cowboys – $13 billion
- Los Angeles Rams – $10.5B
- New York Giants – $10.1B
- New England Patriots – $9B
- San Francisco 49ers – $8.6B
- Philadelphia Eagles – $8.3B
- Chicago Bears – $8.2B
- New York Jets – $8.1B
- Las Vegas Raiders – $7.7B
- Washington Commanders – $7.6B
- Miami Dolphins – $7.5B
- Houston Texans – $7.4B
- Denver Broncos – $6.8B
- Seattle Seahawks – $6.7B
- Green Bay Packers – $6.65B
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – $6.6B
- Pittsburgh Steelers – $6.5B
- Cleveland Browns – $6.4B
- Atlanta Falcons – $6.35B
- Tennessee Titans – $6.3B
- Minnesota Vikings – $6.25B
- Kansas City Chiefs – $6.2B
- Baltimore Ravens – $6.1B
- Los Angeles Chargers – $6B
- Buffalo Bills – $5.95B
- Indianapolis Colts – $5.9B
- Carolina Panthers – $5.7B
- Jacksonville Jaguars – $5.6B
- Arizona Cardinals – $5.5B
- Detroit Lions – $5.4B
- New Orleans Saints – $5.3B
- Cincinnati Bengals – $5.25B