Forbes magazine released their annual NFL franchise valuations on Thursday morning, with the Chicago Bears cracking the top 10 once again.

The Dallas Cowboys were ranked as the most valuable franchise in the NFL for the 19th consecutive season, valued at $13 billion. The Bears ranked as the NFL’s seventh-most valuable franchise, valued at $8.2 billion.

In 2024, the Bears were ranked 10th as they were valued at $6.4 billion, while in 2023, they were valued at $6.3 billion and the NFL’s 5th most valuable franchise.

[READ: Bears camp report: Caleb Williams, DJ Moore bring physical preseason to an end]

Chicago is listed as the top NFL franchise in their division, with the Packers ranking 15th, the Vikings 21st and the Lions 30th.

Overall, the average franchise value comes in at $7.2 billion, a 25% year-over-year increase.

Forbes’ list of the NFL’s most valuable teams are as followed: