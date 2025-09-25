Gervon Dexter Sr. analyzes key plays in Bears’ Week 3 win over Cowboys

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Sometimes all that is needed is a good week’s worth of practices.

That’s what the Bears had leading up to last Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. What transpired was a dominant 31-14 victory over the Cowboys, giving the Bears their first win of the season.

“We had a really good week of preparation last week and we need to do the same thing here this week,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said on Wednesday. “If we do that, we give ourselves a chance to win the game.”

Caleb Williams and the passing attack created explosive plays while the Bears’ defense forced four turnovers in the Week 3 victory. The Bears (1-2) will need to implement the same practice habits as they begin preparing for a road contest against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-2).

Before officially closing the chapter on the Bears’ first win of the season, here’s what Gervon Dexter Sr. had to say about some key plays he made in the game.

Applying Pressure

Dexter didn’t have a sack in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, but he tied with Montez Sweat for a game-high six total pressures. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished with a 93.0 pass-rushing grade, the highest in the game.

To set the stage for this week’s film breakdown, Dexter provided his analysis of his pass rush attempts from the Cowboys’ first offensive drive in the fourth quarter. Dexter consistently won his matchups and applied pressure on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Gervon Dexter Sr. joins me for this week's film breakdown.



Here is a preview of our conversation.



You can watch the full video on @WatchMarquee. pic.twitter.com/mOvGphzzQi — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) September 24, 2025

For the 6-foot-6, 326-pound defensive lineman, he focused on winning his one-on-one opportunities, which he talked about in the above clip.

“Really just getting off the ball and converting,” Dexter said. “That one was similar to a play action, the way he slid, so I’m just converting the pass and working on winning my one-on-one.”

In the full breakdown video, Dexter also highlights his mindset when he enters games, what he did to cause a holding penalty against the Cowboys and how he feels lining up in a two-point stance on the edge.

