Bears vs. Packers in NFL Week 14 flexed to late afternoon window

The Chicago Bears’ extended run of Noon Sunday games is about to come to a screeching halt after this upcoming weekend.

The Bears-Packers Week 14 game in Green Bay on Dec. 7 has been flexed to the 3:25 p.m. CT time slot. The contest was originally scheduled for a Noon kickoff.

The Bears’ Week 14 matchup against the Packers has been moved to 3:25 PM CT 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZeKLfAh5fk — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 20, 2025

That follows the Bears’ Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday — next Friday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.

After six straight weeks of playing games at Noon on Sundays, the Bears may have only one such contest the rest of the season (Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns). They are set to play the Packers at Soldier Field on Saturday, Dec. 20 as part of the Week 16 slate.

The Bears then play the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Their Week 18 regular season finale against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field could also end up being flexed, as both teams very well may be playing for a postseason spot — or possibly even the NFC North title — at that time.

The Week 14 tilt with the Packers marks the first time the two divisional rivals will square off since Week 18 of last season, when the Bears walked off Green Bay on a 51-yard field goal by Cairo Santos as time expired.

This will also be the first time the Bears play the Packers since the huge offseason trade that sent superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay. Parsons leads his team with eight sacks and seven tackles for a loss, forming a dynamic pass rush duo with defensive end Rashan Gary (7.5 sacks).

The Bears currently reside in first place in the NFC North with a 7-3 record, just ahead of the 6-3-1 Packers and the 6-4 Lions.