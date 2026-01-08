Bears injury report: Kyler Gordon questionable, Rome Odunze will play Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears slot cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a concussion during a Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. The veteran was down on the field for a while, and then skipped the sideline injury tent and headed straight for the home locker room. He hasn’t been on a football field since.

He missed the entire practice leading up to Saturday’s NFC wild-card round playoff against the Green Bay Packers, so it was no shock to see him ruled out on the official Bears injury report.

The Bears are fortunate to a reinforcement working his way back to action. Kyler Gordon was designated to return from his second injured-reserve stint on Monday and he worked through through each part of the practice week. Offensive lineman Braxton Jones, also designated to return of IR, is questionable.

He was formally listed as questionable, standard procedure for players on IR even when the plan is to activate him before kickoff.

Receiver Rome Odunze will return after five games missed with a foot injury. He did not receive an injury designation. Neither did receiver DJ Moore (knee) or offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (quad) who were limited this week.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said Gordon is part of the plan for Saturday, though the Bears needed to see how Gordon would respond to practice activity. He dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the season, but a groin issue has sidelined him lately. He was set to return prior to the Week 14 contest at Green Bay during pregame warmups.

In other injury news, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion) and defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) were also ruled out.

Here’s the full Bears injury report: