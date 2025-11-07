Bears injury report: D’Andre Swift questionable to play New York Giants

Top running back D’Andre Swift was formally designated as questionable to play the New York Giants on the official Bears injury report. That was a surprise after he said earlier this week that he’ll play the Giants, but there’s another cause for his uncertain status outside of a groin injury that kept him out last week.

Swift did not practice on Friday for personal reasons, with his absence not being injury related.

If he can’t go, Kyle Monangai would start for a second straight week. The rookie was limited some this week with an ankle injury, though he did not receive a game designation.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards is out after having hand surgery earlier in the week. While the hand injury shouldn’t be limiting, he’s also dealing with a hamstring injury that has bothered him most of the season. Noah Sewell is expected to start in his absence, as he did earlier in the year.

The Bears also ruled defensive end Dominique Robinson, defensive back/return man Josh Blackwell and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (concussion) out of this Week 10 contest.

In addition to Swift, tight end Durham Smythe is also considered questionable. He was limited on Friday with a calf injury. He’s a quality blocking tight end, and the Bears would bring up a practice-squad elevation of either Stephen Carlson or Nikola Kalinic to cover the loss.

Receiver Rome Odunze is set to play after another week managing a heel issue. Veteran DJ Moore (hip/groin) is also good to go. Rookie receiver Luther Burden and tight end Cole Kmet will play after spending time in the concussion protocol.

Here’s the full Bears injury report:

Also of note in this game, the Giants are expected to have Younghoe Koo as their kicker on Sunday, as Graham Gano was ruled out with a neck injury.