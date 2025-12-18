Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III out vs. Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Rome Odunze has been dealing with a stress fracture in his foot for weeks. It healed enough for the Bears wide receiver to be cleared to play last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but he aggravated the injury in pregame warmups.

That has put Odunze back on the shelf. He didn’t practice all week and formally was ruled out of Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. This information was included on the official Bears injury report, which was released Thursday afternoon.

Luther Burden III also was ruled out versus the Packers. The Bears’ rookie wide receiver suffered a groin injury in the 31-3 win over the Browns despite him being the game’s leading receiver.

Tight end Cole Kmet (ankle/knee) was limited during the practice week and is questionable. Same for running back D’Andre Swift (groin), who also was a bit limited during Wednesday and Thursday practices. That would be a tough blow if either guy can’t go, especially with Odunze and Burden already out.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) also was ruled out. Defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (personal) is questionable.

Tremaine Edmunds (groin) is another wild card, having been designated to return from injured reserve Monday. He was listed as questionable on the Bears’ injury report, though the interior linebacker remains on injured reserve, and the Bears would have to make a transaction to activate him. That news likely would come Friday.

Edmunds’ return would be of great benefit to Chicago despite the fact D’Marco Jackson has played well with T.J. Edwards in his stead.

While the Bears will be without some key receivers, they still have options. DJ Moore is fresh off a huge two-touchdown performance. Olamide Zaccheaus is productive in the slot. And rookie tight end Colston Loveland can play anywhere across the formation and has been the team’s leading receiver since Week 6.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson also is confident in those further down the depth chart, who might be called upon in a situation like this.

“We’ve got some young guys in there that we were really impressed with throughout training camp that ended up on being on the practice squad,” Johnson said in a Thursday press conference, before the injury report was announced. “If called upon, I think they’ve done a great job soaking the offense in over the course of the season so far and being involved. Coach El has done a great job with them just keeping them engaged and walking through. They’re in a great spot, and I feel that way about all the guys that are either on the practice squad or have been primarily special-teams players to this point.”

Here are the Bears and Packers’ full injury reports: